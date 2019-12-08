Comedy for Koby celebrates 25th tour

Comedy for Koby returns this month for its 25th tour since its founding in 2008.The highly popular stand-up comedy revue, led by American comic Avi Liberman, benefits the Koby Mandell Foundation, which works on behalf of bereaved families and victims of terrorism. The Foundation is named for 13-year-old Koby Mandell, who was murdered by terrorists in May of 2001 while hiking with his friend Yosef Ishran near his home in the town of Tekoa.The upcoming run of shows begins December 10 and features Liberman along with US stand-ups Godfrey, Mike Vecchione and Andy Pitz. Shows will be held in Haifa, Ra’anana, Beit Shemesh, Gush Etzion, Modi’in, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem“[Comedy for Koby] has literally opened the door for American acts to realize that Israel is a place with great audiences and great shows, and paved the way for comedians like Seinfeld and Chris Rock to include Israel on their performance schedules,” said Liberman.Tickets range from NIS 130 to NIS 200 and can be purchased here or 054-659-7796.