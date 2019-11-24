The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post J-Spot

Court filing reveals Habima’s NIS 72m. debt, setting off dramatic debate

Fifty-eight Habima theater actors claimed they had not been paid for a long period, and threatened to stop appearing at Habima if this dispute was not resolved promptly.

By HANNAH BROWN  
NOVEMBER 24, 2019 20:00
Habima Square (photo credit: BENNY GAM ZU LETOVA)
Habima Square
(photo credit: BENNY GAM ZU LETOVA)
The future for Habima National Theater was looking more tragic than comic on Sunday when a court filing by an accountant revealed that the theater in Tel Aviv is more than 72 million shekels in debt.
This comes on the heels of a claim filed earlier this month by Shaham, the Israeli actors’ organization, involving a labor dispute by 58 Habima theater actors who are in the union, as well as for some non-union performers, who claimed they had not been paid for a long period. Actors threatened to stop appearing at Habima if this dispute was not resolved promptly.
Habima refutes the claims of the report by accountant Hagit George and released a statement Sunday afternoon, which said, “It is a pity that the State of Israel, which is run today by treasury officials and not ministers, presents inaccurate data to the court, brought about by their indulgence of power and the delusional media spins trying to produce drama. Treasury officials forget that most of the deficit is the state’s fault, with the theater ending with a surplus for six years in a row, each year, and suffering only because of the state’s heavy debts and the state’s heavy interest rates, because it chose to give it loans instead of grants.
“Unlike the lender’s accounting statements, the theater’s audited reports show that the deficit is significantly lower than what was presented in court by the lender’s accountant. The Habima Theater rejects the data presented by the lender’s account, and demands that the state immediately implement the government promises given to it over the past two years – including the implementation of the Standing Committee report, and without delay transfer the current allowance so that salaries can be paid to 400 players and employees.”
A group of some of Israel’s most distinguished and established actors who have appeared at Habima, including the grand dame of Israeli theater, Gila Almagor, Jacob Cohen, Ami Smolarchik, Gil Frank, Ruby Porat Shoval, Sharon Alexander and others, attended a stormy meeting Sunday to discuss the theater’s future with management.
Almagor led the charge, according to Channel 13 News, exclaiming, “What do they want, that we go out with hats into the square to collect money? I have been an actress for 63 years... Theater is actors, it’s stage workers, and without us, it’s nothing.”
In September, the telemarketing company Power Dialing filed a claim against the theater, saying it was owed nearly 3 million shekels and calling for Habima’s liquidation. The theater management said the claim had been made in bad faith.
The next act of this drama will likely be written by lawyers rather than playwrights and actors.


Tags theater actor habima
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Selective barring By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yosef I. Abramowitz Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times By MAYA JACOBS , YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Dov Lipman Jewish people are alive and well, the proof is in ashes By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by