Special message from PM Benjamin Netanyahu to 'Magazine' readers

Herzl is our modern Moses. To his people in bondage, he offered freedom and salvation. He foresaw the destruction of European Jewry and called for a Jewish state as a safe haven and as a means for national and personal redemption.He envisioned a modern technological state proud of its past and able to secure its future with science and free enterprise. It would be able to defend itself by itself, with its own Jewish army. It would be respected by the nations of the world as a beacon of progress.

