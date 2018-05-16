May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Transforming the future of health care

Inside Sheba Medical Center's cutting edge Innovation Center.

By STEVE WALZ/SPECIAL TO THE JERUSALEM POST
May 16, 2018 16:49
A LOOK at Sheba Medical Center doctors and nurses using the latest in cutting-edge technology

A LOOK at Sheba Medical Center doctors and nurses using the latest in cutting-edge technology. (photo credit: Courtesy)

 I magine a future where hospitals deploy virtual nurses to greet patients, doctors perform complex surgical procedures using robotics, and outpatients are empowered to maintain a healthy regimen by using smartphones and wearables to monitor their activities – with digital tele-medicine capabilities to provide CAT scans and MRIs from wherever they might be in times of medical need.

In many respects, the future is now at Sheba Medical Center (also known as Tel Hashomer) in Ramat Gan, where perhaps the world’s most sophisticated Innovation Center is taking shape. Recently tabbed by the government of Israel to become the nation’s first “City of Health” and mecca of cutting-edge digital/tele-medicine, Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, deputy director general, chief medical officer and chief innovation officer at Sheba Medical Center, has been charged with building and shaping this unique venture.

Read More...

Related Content

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut