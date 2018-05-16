Transforming the future of health care

I magine a future where hospitals deploy virtual nurses to greet patients, doctors perform complex surgical procedures using robotics, and outpatients are empowered to maintain a healthy regimen by using smartphones and wearables to monitor their activities – with digital tele-medicine capabilities to provide CAT scans and MRIs from wherever they might be in times of medical need. In many respects, the future is now at Sheba Medical Center (also known as Tel Hashomer) in Ramat Gan, where perhaps the world’s most sophisticated Innovation Center is taking shape. Recently tabbed by the government of Israel to become the nation’s first “City of Health” and mecca of cutting-edge digital/tele-medicine, Dr. Eyal Zimlichman, deputy director general, chief medical officer and chief innovation officer at Sheba Medical Center, has been charged with building and shaping this unique venture.

