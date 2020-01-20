The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Al-Aqsa preacher: Jerusalem will soon be capital of global Caliphate

The crowd cheered as Nidhal “Abu Ibrahim” Siam called upon them to wage Jihad and seek martyrdom.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 20, 2020 13:15
MUSLIMS PRAY next to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (photo credit: REUTERS)
MUSLIMS PRAY next to Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Jerusalem will soon become the capital of a global Caliphate, a Palestinian preacher has told a crowd of Muslim worshipers at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem's old city, before calling on them to seek martyrdom.
Speaking at an event held by Hizb ut-Tahrir to mark the anniversary of the 1453 AD capture of Constantinople by the Ottoman Empire, Nidhal “Abu Ibrahim” Siam said the date brought tidings that Rome will soon be conquered in the name of Islam.
The event sparked disturbances on Temple Mount where al-Aqsa is located, forcing Israel Police to disperse the hundreds-strong crowd.
In a video recording of the event uploaded to the internet on January 17, 2020, and translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), Siam can be seen telling the enthusiastic crowd that three prophecies would soon be fulfilled: that a rightly-guided Caliphate will be established, that Jerusalem will be liberated and established as its capital, and that Islam “will throw its neighbors to the ground” and achieve world domination.
The real task of the Muslim faithful was to wage Jihad for the sake of Allah and make the word of the infidels inferior to the word of Allah, he said, before calling upon them to become martyrs for Allah.
“Do not obey the followers of Satan [and] those who collaborate with America, Russia, and the West,” he urged.
In response the crowd chanted: “This Al-Aqsa [Mosque] will be liberated… The Caliphate was promised by Allah… By means of Caliphate and the consolidation of power, your conquest, oh Rome, is a matter of certainty… Allah Akbar!” 
This is not the first time that Siam has used an address at al-Aqsa to stir up sectarian fervour. In a video uploaded to the internet during Ramadan on May 10, 2019, he can be seen telling a crowd at the mosque that "during this month of Ramadhan, the devils will be shackled – the devils of America, the devils of Britain, and the devils of Russia."
He continued: "They know that each and every member of the Islamic nation constitutes a time bomb that will explode, as soon as the Caliph of the Muslims gives the order: Come to Jihad!" and added that they, not Iran, were the reason the West was amassing arms.
"They have mobilized and deployed these forces in the Arabian Gulf, in the Red Sea, and in the Mediterranean Sea," he said. "Do you really think that they did this because of Iran? No! Even the lowliest political connoisseur knows that Iran is nothing but a seal ring on America's pinky toe. Even the connoisseur knows that Iran is drowning in collaboration from head to toe. They have mobilized these forces – according to their statements – in order to prevent the establishment of the Islamic State."
The crowd chanted "amen!" as he called repeatedly for victory "soon."


