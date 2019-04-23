Anti-gay Kuwaiti academic claims suppository “cure” for homosexuality

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

A homophobic Kuwaiti academic claimed on Scope TV in March that she invented a cure for homosexuality based on Islamic medicine.



“I discovered therapeutic suppositories that curb the sexual urges of boys of the third gender as well as the fourth gender, which is butch lesbians. They have excessive sexual urges,” said the anti-gay and anti-lesbian researcher Dr. Mariam Al-Sohel.

Kuwaiti Academic Dr. Mariam Al-Sohel Invents Anal Suppositories That "Cure" Homosexuality Based on Islamic "Prophetic Medicine" pic.twitter.com/xPmO8kw9di — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) April 23, 2019

The Scope TV station, based in Kuwait City, broadcast in the interview that the cure is based on “prophetic medicine.”Al-Sohel claimed, “This is science, and there is nothing to be ashamed of,” and “the sexual urge develops when a person is sexually attacked, and afterward it persists because there is an anal worm that feeds on semen.”Al-Sohel said her inventions of suppositories “cures those urges by exterminating the worm that feeds on the semen.” She added, “Bitter foods increase masculinity” and “the ingredients [for the cure] are the same (for both sexes) but I made them into different colors.”The Kuwaiti emirate criminalizes homosexuality under its “debauchery” law. Cross-dressing is also illegal in the Gulf state. Kuwait’s anti-gay law means homosexuals could be face lengthy prison sentences.Middle East Media Research Institute posted the Kuwaiti Scope TV interview with Al-Sohel on its Twitter feed on Tuesday.The German Green Party politician and LGBT expert Volker Beck told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday: “The cure for homosexuality is popular among religious fundamentalists. It is quackery and charlatanry. Such therapies and their apologists must be warned. Whether it is Al-Sohel’s suppositories or from Catholic doctors in Germany, it is hocus pocus that reveals much about the mental state of these people.”Gay conversion therapy, a form of which the Kuwaiti academic appears to advocate, has been banned in at least 17 US states because critics compare the practice to child abuse.In April, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker Monday signed into law a bill banning gay conversion therapy for minors. The law bars health care providers from seeking to change “the sexual orientation and gender identity” of any patient younger than 18.In 2017, Gulf News reported Kuwait “deported 76 homosexuals and shut down 22 massage parlors.”“We have a zero-tolerance policy towards any morally objectionable activities and we will not be lenient with anyone who breaks the rules or puts the health of Kuwaiti citizens and residents at risk,” Mohammad Al Dhufairi, a Kuwaiti official, told Gulf News at the time.In 2017, Kuwait’s National Cinema Company banned a gay scene from the Disney movie Beauty and the Beast.

