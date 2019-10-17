Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Arab Christians pray for peace in Syria at Jerusalem pray session

The prayer session, which drew Christians from more that one sect of the faith, was orchestrated by the "Jerusalemite initiative."

By OMRI RON
October 17, 2019 06:01
Joint Prayer for the Kurds. (photo credit: JERUSALEMITE INITIATIVE)

Christian Arabs gathered together on Tuesday evening in Jerusalem to pray at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for peace for the Kurds.

The prayer session, which drew Christians from more that one sect of the faith, was orchestrated by the "Jerusalemite initiative," a joint Jewish-Christian NGO that is based in the holy city.

In their prayers, participants asked for the people of Syria, with a focus on the Kurds, Christians and other civilians fighting to defend themselves from Turkey.

The Jerusalemite Initiative was also involved in organizing the Jewish-Christian solidarity demonstration last Saturday, which was meant to show support for Kurds and Christians in Northeastern Syria.


