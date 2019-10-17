Arab Christians pray for peace in Syria at Jerusalem pray session

Christian Arabs gathered together on Tuesday evening in Jerusalem to pray at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre for peace for the Kurds.



The prayer session, which drew Christians from more that one sect of the faith, was orchestrated by the "Jerusalemite initiative," a joint Jewish-Christian NGO that is based in the holy city.

In their prayers, participants asked for the people of Syria, with a focus on the Kurds, Christians and other civilians fighting to defend themselves from Turkey The Jerusalemite Initiative was also involved in organizing the Jewish-Christian solidarity demonstration last Saturday, which was meant to show support for Kurds and Christians in Northeastern Syria.

