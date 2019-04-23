Bernie Sanders calls Netanyahu government 'racist'

The Empire State Building is seen in the background from Transmitter Park as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders gestures during a campaign rally in the Brooklyn borough of New York April 8, 2016. . (photo credit: REUTERS)

US Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday called the Netanyahu government "racist," at a CNN Town Hall Tuesday night.



The comments were made in response to a question of how he would maintain the strong relations between the United States and Israel, despite his criticism. The senator claimed that he is not anti-Israeli and noted that some members of his family live in Israel and he even worked on a kibbutz when he was young.

"As a young man I spent a number of months in Israel, worked on a Kibbutz for while, I have family in Israel, I am not anti-Israel but the fact of the matter is that Netanyahu is a right-wing politician who I think is treating the Palestinian people extremely unfairly," Sanders said.

Sanders defined himself as "one-hundred percent pro Israel" but said that he would approach the Israeli-Palestinian conflict differently than past administrations."In other words, the goal is to try to unite people and not just support one country, which is now run by a right-wing, dare I say, racist government," he added.Israel has every right in the world to exist and exist in peace and security, and not be subjected to terrorist attacks - but the United States needs to deal with the Palestinian [people] as well and not just Israel." the US senator said.“The United States gives billions of dollars a year to Israel in military aid - which [I] believe is not radical,” Sanders said. “I just believe that the United States should deal with the Middle East on a level playing field basis. In other words, the goal must be to try to bring people together and not just support one country, which is now run by a right-wing — dare I say — racist government.”

