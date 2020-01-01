Cabinet to talk Gaza truce; Goldins: They prefer Gazan Krembo to our son



תדע כל אם עבריה שתות וקרמבו עזתים שווים יותר מחייל צה״ל או אזרח ישראלי. הקבינט שאהב קרמבו ותות של חמאס:היום יתקיים דיון נוסף בהסדרה שלא שממשיכה להפקיר את החיילים והאזרחים בידי חמאס.רק בשבוע האחרון אישרה ישראל לחמאס לשווק טונות תותים ומאות אלפי קרמבואים למדינות במפרץ ואירופה.תדע כל אם עבריה שתות וקרמבו עזתים שווים יותר מחייל צה״ל או אזרח ישראלי. January 1, 2020

The parents of Hadar Goldin, whose body has been held by Hamas for over five years, accused the government of putting Hamas before Israeli civilians and soldiers, in comments made ahead of the Security Cabinet’s planned meeting about a possible ceasefire with the terrorist group on Wednesday afternoon.“Every [Israeli] mother should know that Gazan strawberries and krembo are worth more than an IDF soldier or Israeli citizen,” the Simcha and Leah Goldin wrote on their twitter account of the food items newly exported from Gaza to Gulf States and Europe.The Goldins warned that a ceasefire arrangement will “abandon the soldiers and civilians to Hamas.”The Security Cabinet is expected to discuss whether to enter into a short-term ceasefire arrangement with Hamas, mediated by Egypt.Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a member of the Security Cabinet, spoke out against the negotiations in an interview with Army Radio, saying Israel must “strike Hamas with a severe blow and not let it breathe.”The shipments of fruit and the cream-topped, chocolate-covered cookies were part of a loosening of import and export limitations on Gaza earlier this week, which followed a Hamas announcement that they will stop the "Great March of Return" riots at the border with Israel for the next three months.Israel allowed tires into Gaza for the first time in two years, since the riots at the border began, as well as fishing boats, buses and fertilizer, according to Gazan media reports.Hamas has held the remains of Lt. Hadar Goldin and St.-Sgt. Oron Shaul since 2014 and is keeping Israeli citizens Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed captive.Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said “there will not be an arrangement without the return of the captives and missing soldiers, but there could be calm.”The Egypt-mediated attempt for a ceasefire arrangement does not mean “the wolf will live with the lamb,” Katz said, citing Isaiah 11:6. “Hamas is a murderous organization with a murderous ideology, but they have to make practical decisions in the short term.”