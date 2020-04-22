The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Did Iran nuke delivery capability just leap forward? - analysis

IRGC satellite launch catches world by surprise

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
APRIL 22, 2020 19:48
plane crash at the Boryspil… REUTERS 19/01/2020 12:16 IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna REUTERS Link copied to clipboard. (internationalbox) FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna 19/01/2020 12 (photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
plane crash at the Boryspil… REUTERS 19/01/2020 12:16 IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna REUTERS Link copied to clipboard. (internationalbox) FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the IAEA headquarters in Vienna 19/01/2020 12
(photo credit: REUTERS/ LEONHARD FOEGER)
When Iran’s satellite launch failed to stay in orbit and eventually crashed in February, Israel and the West breathed a sigh of relief.
Everyone may have relaxed too soon.
If the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ launch of a “military” satellite on Wednesday was as successful as they say, many analysts are saying it could be a significant leap forward in its capability to deliver a nuclear weapon – once Iran decides to cross the nuclear threshold.
Many others are countering that Tehran exaggerates its abilities and that delivering a nuclear weapon requires mastering multiple skills, some of which even a successful satellite launch do not address.
There are many issues the Islamic Republic would need to master to be able to fire a nuclear weapon, but the two biggest ones frequently discussed are enriching and weaponizing enough uranium and surmounting the obstacles to deliver a nuclear bomb.
Former Mossad official and current INSS Iran analyst Sima Shine said that if the information is accurate, “this would go along with a series of achievements which Iran publicized around its April 10 military day.”
She added that the character of “the announcement and the emphasis on the intelligence and military sides of it were designed to strengthen Iran’s image and are important in this period when tensions have grown again with the US.”
“Whoever thought corona would impact [Iranian] policy…Iran has explained it will not!”
In May 2018, nuclear expert Jeffrey Lewis discussed the possibility of Iran using space launches to master the process in detail with The Jerusalem Post after his Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey announced major new findings in a New York Times story.
In April 2019, David Schmerler wrote an extensive update on the issue in Arms Control Wonk. That update was based on high frequency 3 meter imagery which Schmerler, Lewis and others are using to monitor certain Iranian sites of interests on a daily basis.
Collectively, the findings were that Iran might have been hiding an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile testing site in plain view, until Lewis and his group figured it out while watching public Iranian TV and obtained new photos of the area.
ICBMs could threaten Europe and the US and the Trump administration has tried to use the issue, mostly unsuccessfully, to unite more countries against Iran in the ongoing nuclear standoff.
Lewis told the Post that, “Iran was striving for a large space launcher like India’s PSLV [Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle] and the test stands are for very large engines, consistent with a rocket that could deliver a nuclear-weapons sized payload to ICBM ranges.”
This was, Lewis noted, “the same path India took [to developing a nuclear ICBM capability]: Develop a large space launch vehicle, then transition to technologies to a smaller ICBM.” 
Like many other technologies Iran has experimented with, this space launch testing has a dual use, one of them being a nuclear ICBM.
Regarding the civilian versus military dichotomy, former top CIA Iran official Norman Roule tweeted on Wednesday, “It is unlikely that the launch of a military satellite is in response to [the] U.S. pressure campaign. U.S. has argued for years that Iran's space launch vehicles would be used by Iran's military. Iran repeatedly claimed that space programs were for non-military purposes.”
“Military satellite programs take years to plan, resource, & develop; announced only ready and ground systems in place,” he said emphasizing the significance of the launch.
Roule also said, “Iran’s announcement of the military role of this launch was a mistake as it justifies U.S. sanctions on its space program. Although such use is unsurprising, the claim reinforces arguments that international restrictions on Iran’s missile program should not be lifted.”
Despite the seriousness of the launch, Roule tweeted that, “Also, Tehran likely exaggerating payload capability as it exaggerates other military capabilities,” and made it clear that he did not view the launch as a leap forward.
Institute for Science and International Security President David Albright responded to the launch saying, “First, the US postponed its military satellite launch scheduled for April, as would be expected. Iran appears determined to push forward with advancing military capabilities at the expense of its own people.”
“In terms of capabilities, if the missile got the satellite stage to the right altitude and location, it would be an indication of achieving longer-range ballistic missile capabilities, key to the development of a long-range nuclear weapons delivery system,” he said.
Yet despite that accomplishment, Albright said, “It does not tell us anything about a re-entry vehicle that could carry a nuclear warhead to a distant target. Progress on nuclear capable re-entry vehicles is hard to gauge absent a flight test of a missile with one.”
So the jury is still out on what exactly the IRGC accomplished on Wednesday, but a successful launch replacing past failed launches does shift expectations about potential Iranian nuclear capabilities going forward.


Tags Iran Nuclear Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New unity government ends 17 months of political stalemate at last By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy To my daughter regarding her canceled Poland mission: Choose life! By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Paul Packer We cannot forget the Holocaust By PAUL PACKER
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
2 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
3 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
4 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
5 Iran shows off drones that can reach Israel, threat increases
Iranian versions of the American RQ-170 drone which were used in a military exercise in the Gulf in Iran, involving dozens of drones, are seen on the a runway, in this undated handout photo.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by