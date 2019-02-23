Did Netanyahu just renounce his support for a Palestinian state?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

To the casual listener it certainly sounded as if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday night had renounced his support for a Palestinian state.



In a televised 16 minute speech, he expounded on one of his favorite campaign stances — fear of a left-wing government — as he attacked the new merger of his two strongest rivals, Benny Gantz and Yair Lapid in the Blue and White Party.

On his list of Netanyahu’s doomsday scenarios, should they best him in the upcoming elections, was the creation of a Palestinian state, something which he himself has repeatedly supported.A government led by Lapid and Gantz, he warned, “will establish, I want to say sooner or later, but with them it will be much sooner, a Palestinian state.”Such a state won’t be on the other side of the moon, it will “be here. It will be on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. It will be next to Afula and Beersheba,” he said.Then Netanyahu added, “A Palestinian state will endanger our existence.”His words were a far cry from his famous policy speech at Bar Ilan Universe in 2009, in which he endorsed the idea of two states for two peoples.At the time, he said, “if we get a guarantee of demilitarization, and if the Palestinians recognize Israel as the Jewish state, we are ready to agree to a real peace agreement, a demilitarized Palestinian state side by side with the Jewish state.”Netanyahu has not deviated from that stance in the last decade, even in the last two years, when US President Donald Trump has not demanded that Netanyahu swear a public allegiance to the idea of two-states.As Prime Minister, Netanyahu has held a fine line balancing act between between his leadership role as the head of the Israeli right which rejects the idea of a Palestinian state and a diplomatic stance that could allow him to be the Israeli leader that makes history by resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.It is a tight-rope walk that will be impossible for Netanyahu to hold onto in this election, where he remains the only top politician in his party who has not renounced a two-state resolution to the conflict.That’s particularly true given his checkered history when it comes to his stances on the conflict and Palestinian statehood.Netanyahu never renounced the 1993 Oslo Accords when he was prime minister from 1996-1998. During that first term in office he spoke hands with former Palestinian Authority Chairman Yasser Arafat and signed an agreement in 1997 that divided Hebron, placing 80% of the city under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority and leaving the remainder under the control of the IDF.A year later he signed the Wye Agreement, which spoke of ceding territory in Area C of the West Bank, but it was never fully implemented.Years later he was Finance Minister from 2003-2005, he initially voted in the Knesset to support the unilateral withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, before he resigned in protest.When he entered office in 2009, he was pressured by the US to imposed a ten-month moratorium on new settler housing starts.But since then, Netanyahu has slowly become more emboldened to make strong right-wing statements about the possible contours of a resolution to the conflict, including his repeated pledge not to uproot settlements.Given the strong right-wing stances of other Likud politicians both in favor of annexing Area C of the West Bank and in opposition to a two-state solution, Thursday night’s statement is likely to be just the first of many such statements Netanyahu is likely to make during the campaign.He will justify it to the Trump administration, which has yet to react to as a necessary campaign strategy.During his last campaign for office in 2015, he also spoke briefly against a Palestinian state.Diplomatic correspondent Ariel Kahana, then of Makor Rishon and now of Israel Hayom, asked him during a pre-election interview, if it was correct that in his next government a Palestinian state would not be established.Netanyahu responded by saying, “correct’ and then walked it back immediately after the election.In this election, Netanyahu is likely to go as far right as he can to hold onto his seat, unless reigned in by the Trump administration.But those wanting to know what his stance truly is on Palestinian statehood, or whether or not he has truly renounced Bar Ilan, will have to wait until after the election, when Netanyahu will once again care more about Washington, than the right-wing Israeli voter.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



