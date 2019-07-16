EU concerned by pending Palestinian home demolitions near Jerusalem

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

The European Union is worried by the possible pending IDF demolition of Palestinian homes in Wadi al-Hummus just south of Jerusalem.

At risk is the displacement of 17 people, including nine children, and 10 apartment buildings with 70 units, of which some are inhabited and some are not, according to the EU.

Eight of the buildings are in Areas A and B of the West Bank, which is under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority, while the other two are in Area C. Wadi al-Hummus is part of Sur Bahir, which straddles Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries. At issue is an area outside of the Jerusalem municipality’s jurisdiction.

While the IDF does not usually carry out enforcement in Areas A and B, in this case the buildings were constructed too close to the security barrier.

The High Court of Justice ruled last month that the structures could be removed by Palestinian residents. The IDF has since issued a notice of intent to demolish, which expires on July 18.

The EU missions in Jerusalem and Ramallah issued a statement on Tuesday saying they were concerned by the Jerusalem municipality’s eviction of the Siam family of 10 from Silwan.

The missions said that such actions are illegal under international law, and that it expects the “Israeli authorities to reconsider the execution of the intended demolitions and of the evictions. The continuation of this policy undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace, and seriously jeopardizes the possibility of Jerusalem serving as the future capital of both states.”

The PLO Negotiations Affairs Department is mounting an international campaign to prevent the Wadi al-Hummus demolitions.

According to the PLO Negotiations Department, “There are at least 11 other separate cases relating to properties located in areas A, B and C of Sur Bahir in Israeli courts, comprising over 100 apartments, which may face the same fate.”

