Egypt, U.N. resume truce, reconciliation talks with Hamas

Hamas leaders are scheduled to visit Cairo this week for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials, Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip said on Saturday.

The discussions, he said, will focus on the security situation in the Gaza Strip and the continued power struggle between Hamas and Fatah.

The announcement came after Egyptian intelligence officials and UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov on Friday met with Hamas leaders in the Gaza Strip and discussed with them the recent truce understandings with Israel and Palestinian “reconciliation.”

The planned visit comes amid an unconfirmed report to the effect that Egypt and the UN have offered Hamas a series of measures to ease the economic crisis in the Gaza Strip. The measures include the reopening of the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, the reports claimed.

Palestinian sources said that Hamas warned during the discussions that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s intention to form a new government would deepen divisions among the Palestinians. Hamas demanded that Abbas form a “national unity” government that would prepare for long overdue parliamentary elections, the sources added.

Last week, PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah announced the resignation of his government, days after the Fatah Central Committee recommended that Abbas establish a new government consisting of PLO factions and independent personalities. Hamas has rejected the call, saying it would solidify the split between the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The Hamas leaders, according to the sources, also explained to the Egyptian and UN officials why it refused to receive the third tranche of the Qatari grant to the Gaza Strip. They complained that Israel was trying to impose new conditions as to how the Qatari funds should be distributed.

Hamas also asked the Egyptians to keep the Rafah border crossing open in spite of the PA’s decision to withdraw its employees from the terminal.

Last week, the Egyptians reopened the Rafah border crossing - for the first time since the PA’s decision to abandon the terminal.

The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper claimed on Saturday that the discussions in the Gaza Strip resulted in an agreement to keep the border crossing open for travelers in b both directions. The Hamas-controlled ministry of the interior will manage the Palestinian side of the terminal, it said. In addition, the newspaper added, Hamas and Egypt agreed to increase trade exchange between them so as to enable Hamas to collect taxes to pay salaries to its employees.

In return, Hamas will make an effort to calm the situation along the Gaza-Israel border and stop Palestinians from approaching the security fence, Al-Akhbar reported. The UN pledged to fund some temporary projects that would provide work for tens of thousands of employees before the end of this month, it said.

However, senior Hamas official Ismail Radwan said on Friday that his movement was preparing to “increase the momentum” of the weekly demonstrations along the border with Israel. The demonstrations, which began in March 2017, will con tin until they achieve all their goals and until the blockade on the Gaza Strip is lifted, Radwan said. He stressed the importance of maintaining the “peaceful and popular nature” of the demonstrations.

