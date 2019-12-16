The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
First edition of King James Bible to be displayed in Saudi Arabia

The book being displayed will be on loan to the King Faisal Center, coming directly from a private Saudi collector.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
DECEMBER 16, 2019 11:40
First edition of King James Bible (photo credit: FLICKR)
First edition of King James Bible
(photo credit: FLICKR)
A rare first edition version of the King James Bible will be put on display at the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia early next year, according to Al Arabiya.
The King James Bible, published in 1611, was an authorized English translation of the Christian Bible commissioned specifically for the Church of England.
The book being displayed will be on loan to the King Faisal Center, coming directly from a private Saudi collector.
The authorization of the Bible translation was decreed by King James during the Hampton Court Conference of 1604 due to complications in previous translations, questioned by Puritan leaders at the time, who represented faction of the Church.
The rare version of the King James Bible to be showcased in Riyadh contains a well known misprint in the book of Ruth (3:15) - where it reads "He went into the citie" as opposed to the correct pronoun "she" considering the story is about Ruth herself.
This misprint makes it evident that the version being displayed is a first edition copy of the King James Bible.
“This Bible in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the ‘He Bibles’ of the King James Bible, is indeed rare. There are thought to be only about 200 of them,” said Yale University Professor Bruce Gordon, according to Al Arabiya. The professor included that there are multiple printing errors in this particular version, which furthers it's validity as a first edition.
The book itself, well-preserved and bound in calf leather, contains brass ornamental plates and clasps to accentuate the book aesthetically and clasps to help keep the book closed functionally.
The first edition Bible will go on display beside early versions of the Koran in an exhibit that hopes to spotlight how "early printing technologies impacted religious studies" of the past.


Tags Torah saudi arabia bible England
