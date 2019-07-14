Former Tehran mayor trial begins in Iran for murder of second wife

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The high-profile murder-trial of the former Mayor of Tehran Mohammad Ali Najafi, 67, has begun in the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reports. He is currently standing trial on charges of murder, assault, battery and the illegal possession of a firearm.



Najafi murdered his second wife, Mitra Ostad, 35, at her home in the Iranian capital in late May - she was found dead in her bathtub with several gunshot wounds attributing to the cause of her death. Najafi immediately turned himself over to authorities and confessed to the murder of his wife, according to an Iranian prosecutor.

Ostad's family is calling for traditional Sharia law to be applied, using the premise of Qisas, more widely known from the paraphrase in Hammurabi's Code an "eye for an eye" - a collection of 282 laws inscribed into a stone pillar.The dispute apparently stemmed from Najafi suggesting he and his wife get a divorce, something he claimed she would not allow - causing them to live in separate homes due to increasing marital disputes. He married Ostad without divorcing his first wife - a legal but culturally discourage act within the Islamic Republic.State-run Iranian television station IRIB aired a news segment on Najafi which featured footage of the former mayor at the police station casually discussing the murder of his wife, which he claims to have been an accident.The video set social media ablaze with criticism of the cavalier relationship the former mayor had with police officials and reporters during the segment. One clip even shows the reporter handling the gun used to murder Najafi's wife - even removing the magazine and taking out each bullet one by one, regardless of the affect that should have over forensic evidence.However high-profile this case may be, gun crime is a rarity in Iran, but the status and handling of this crime has raises questions about how the country deals with and reports on domestic violence issues. Considering most of the television stations and broadcast networks are state-run or funded, some reformists have criticized the media coverage of this issue, claiming it is highlighting the case for political motives and not reporting fairly on the issue at hand.Najafi retired in March of last year due to an illness and possible "political pressure," according to Radio Farda. However, some members of the Tehran City Council told Radio Farda at the time that it seemed unlikely that Najafi's illness was serious enough to cause him to resign.Former deputy interior minister Mostafa Tajzadeh claimed that pressure by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his aides caused Najafi to resign."A security organization had told the Tehran City Council before Najafi’s appointment as mayor that the organization would not accept Najafi as Tehran’s mayor, and if the council appoints him, the security organization would disclose damning documents about his background," said council member Bahareh Arvin, according to Radio Farda.Before his tenure as the Tehran Mayor, he served as the economic advisor and education minister for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.

