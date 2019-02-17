Gantz to speak at Munich conference, Netanyahu canceled participation

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Iran was at the center of the Warsaw conference last week and is the focus of the annual Munich Security Conference this week, but those who believed that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was pushed into a corner were wrong. At least according to reports, Israel's relationship with moderate Islamic countries depends on a solution to this conflict, or at least progress toward such a solution.

In a conversation with The Jerusalem Post’s sister paper, the Hebrew publication Maariv, the foreign minister of Pakistan said his country is “interested in advancing its relations with Israel, but this is a question of the political situation in the region, and progress in solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will be very helpful.

“If the American plan succeeds in doing so, well, we wish all the best for Israel," he continued.

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi likewise clarified the importance of the issue. In his speech at the Munich conference Sunday night, he noted that Egypt adheres to the two-state solution within the 1967 borders and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Likewise, the foreign minister of Oman, Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, who met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Warsaw Conference, also mentioned the importance of resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a conversation with Maariv, bin Alawi said he hoped that his country and other Arab countries would be able to establish full relations with Israel as soon as possible.

"I hope the Palestinians will be able to accept the American peace plan," said bin Alawi said.

As in Warsaw, one of the points of contention is the debate between the United States and the European countries over Iran, and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif Khonsari responded to what was said about Iran so far at the Munich conference and at the Warsaw conference in an interview with an American network. He made it clear that Iran would not discuss a new nuclear agreement with the US president, who proposed a meeting with his Iranian counterpart.

"Why can we trust the Trump?" Zarif asked.

US Vice President Mike Pence said in his speech that Iran is the greatest threat to world security, as a sponsor of terrorism, supporting Hezbollah and Hamas, organizing terror attacks in Europe and wanting to destroy Israel.

“In human history, when authoritarian regimes use antisemitic, hateful rhetoric, they must be taken seriously,” Pence said.

He called on the European countries to stop undermining the United States’ sanctions against Iran and to withdraw from the nuclear agreement. He praised the success of the Warsaw conference, in which dozens of countries appeared for the first time willing to come together against the Iranian threat.

European Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Iran was indeed dangerous, but the continuation of the nuclear deal reduced the danger, arguing that the United States should have consulted with its partners about the decision to withdraw its forces from Syria and to revoke the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces treaty.

French Foreign Minister Ives Le Derrion said that the unilateral withdrawal of American forces from Syria is a step that encourages the Iranian threat in the region and that it is unfair to demand that the Europeans stay there.

Gantz will attend the Munich summit instead of Netanyahu, who was the star of the Warsaw conference. Netanyahu cancelled his participation and now senior Israeli government official will attend.

The organizers, who were looking for an Israeli statesman, received Gantz, who is a former chief of staff and now head of the Israel Resilience Party. Gantz poses the strongest competition to Netanyahu in the April 9 election, according to most polls.



Translated by Maayan Hoffman.

