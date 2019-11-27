The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Globetrotting Taliban go to Iran to get US to leave Afghanistan

Tasnim news reported the Taliban talks in Tehran and said it was the second since US-Taliban peace negotiations had broken down in September.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
NOVEMBER 27, 2019 00:36
Members of a Taliban delegation leave after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, May 30, 2019 (photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
Members of a Taliban delegation leave after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow, May 30, 2019
(photo credit: EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS)
The Taliban took a trip to Iran this month, Iranian media revealed, for the second time since US-Taliban talks broke down in September. The delegation was led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akund, the Taliban’s lead negotiator. Baradar has led negotiations with the US in Qatar and peace discussions in Moscow this year and has held discussions with Pakistan and other countries. The Iranian discussions included talks with Iranian Foreign Minister who held a call with Palestinian Islamic Jihad the same day, illustrating how Iran hopes it can leverage several fronts against the US and allies.
Tasnim news reported the Taliban talks in Tehran and said it was the second since US-Taliban peace negotiations had broken down in September. Iran told Mullah Baradar that US troops needed to leave Afghanistan and that the new government in Kabul should be inclusive. In the 1990s Iran had bad relations with the Taliban, which persecuted Shi’ites, but today Iran is willing to work with and even support the Taliban in order to remove the US from Iran’s eastern flank.
Taliban-Iran discussions have gone on secretly and in the open for years. In August there were concerns that Taliban contacts with Iran could sabotage the US desire to withdraw from Afghanistan with a deal with the Taliban. The Trump administration wants to end the war. Zarif said on September 8 that Iran was ready to work with Taliban. Afghanistan’s government has been outraged at these talks which tend to ignore Kabul. An Afghan official condemned Iran in January 2019. Trump’s initiative had seen US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meet with the Taliban and talks seemed to be going well until September. But Trump pulled back at the last minute over concerns the US might be seen to be giving away too much. However, he seems to be open to a new round. Khalilzad was in Pakistan for talks again in October. Then he went to Kabul in late October.
Mullah Baradar was born in 1968 and was a co-founder of the group. A fighter alongside Mullah Omar, he sought negotiations between 2004 and 2009 until he was captured in Pakistan in 2010. He was released in 2018 and went to Qatar to begin negotiations with the Americans. In Qatar in February and May 2019 he held discussions with the US. He sought to end the stalemate that had clouded discussions in June.
When talks collapsed Baradar and his team with the Moscow on September 13. There they met Zamir Kabulov, the Russian envoy and talked about “recent developments regarding the peace process.” On September 22 the Taliban team went to Beijing. There Baradar warned of bloodshed in Afghanistan if talks did not continue with the US.
On October 3 the jet-set Taliban went to Pakistan to meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. They had also been in Iran, according to reports, although it wasn’t clear which Taliban members had gone there. Pakistan, which once backed the Taliban and has preferred religious extremist groups was happy to meet their old friends. The overall picture is that the Taliban appear to be winning diplomatically. They have opened doors in Russia, China, Pakistan and Qatar. Iran is supporting them. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo even blamed Iran for an attack in Afghanistan that happened on May 31.
Iran wants to have a say in Afghan politics and hopes to use the Taliban to evict the US, just as Iran wants to evict the US from Iraq as well. Towards that end it is working closely with the Taliiban and the meeting this week was evidence of that. Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the Taliban, said that these were detailed discussions in Tehran.


Tags Iran taliban afghanistan
