Greenblatt, PA officials face-off in form of Twitter diplomacy

The Palestinian Authority may be boycotting the Trump administration’s Middle East negotiating team, which is expected to unveil its long-awaited peace plan after the April 9 elections, but the two sides are locking horns in the Twittersphere.



Jason Greenblatt, Trump’s Special Representative for International Negotiations, kicked off a sharp exchange on Friday, when he responded to Nabil Abu Rudeineh’s response to the ending of the US providing $61 million annually for a funding and training program for the PA’s security services because of the enactment of the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act. That law stipulates that those who receive US aid will come under jurisdiction of US courts in terror-related lawsuits.

“Disingenuous quote from Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President [Mahmoud] Abbas,” Greenblatt tweeted, citing Rudeineh as saying that “the suspension of aid to our people, which included critical sectors such as health and education, will have a negative impact on all, create a negative atmosphere, and increase instability.”First, Greenblatt tweeted in a long thread, “This aid was cut (not just suspended) at the PA’s request because they didn’t want to be subject to US courts which would require them to pay US citizens killed by Palestinian terrorists when the PA was found guilty.”In this thread he wrote that the PA must use its money “wisely,” such as “stop rewarding terrorists who kill Israelis.”“Palestinians are too smart to continue to live as victims and recipients of foreign aid,” Greenblatt continued. “Until a political solution is found (maybe it will be our peace plan?), the PA must focus on helping Palestinians lead better lives. Blaming others doesn’t work; never has/never will.”Greenblatt tweeted that it was time for Rudeineh “to get serious.”“Either work on peace and/or work on helping Palestinians,” he wrote. “The old messages and methods don’t work anymore – not with the US, and not with many other countries. It’s only a matter of time until other countries say this out loud too.”In another tweet, he took PLO secretary-general Saeb Erekat to task for saying, “We don’t want to receive any money if it will cause us to appear before the courts.”“So let me get this clear – you want only benefits and no responsibilities?” Greenblatt asked.Greenblatt’s swipe at Erekat triggered a Twitter reply from the longtime Palestinian negotiator.“We don’t want to evade responsibilities, we want to protect our people and interests against the unjust accusations of terrorism that the American courts take for granted.” Erekat tweeted. “Our responsibilities are not determined by American courts but by our moral and political commitments.”PLO Executive Committee member Hanan Ashrawi got into the fray on Saturday, insulting Greenblatt in a tweet that read: “Twitter diplomacy/policy is the triumph of narrow minds, anaemic intellects & minuscule attention spans, precluding thorough & responsible analytical/critical interactions that are honest, contextual & insightful. We are witnessing the global ramifications of this failure.”She continued: “The instant gratification of a tweet can never be a substitute for a serious engagement in search of genuine solutions. Those who think they’re transmitting knowledge, political solutions or negotiating positions via Twitter are ‘engaged’ only in self deception.”On Sunday, Greenblatt responded to Ashrawi’s tweet with one of his own: “Dr. Ashrawi – my door is always open to the PA & Palestinians to speak. In fact, I’ve met many Palestinians over the past 14 months & continue to. I’m happy to meet anytime – you, Saeb & all your colleagues are ALWAYS welcome to visit me at the @WhiteHouse to speak in person.”On Monday, he also called out Erekat in a tweet for spreading “misinformation” that he was trying to separate Gaza from the West Bank.“Gaza & the West Bank have been separated for TEN years, physically & politically – between the PA & Hamas. Stop denying that reality,” he wrote. “I’ve gone on record multiple times saying our peace plan hopes to bring them together, if possible. But we cannot pretend (nor should you) that the hatred between Hamas & Fatah doesn’t exist. We are in this to help all Palestinians, in both the West Bank and Gaza.“Saeb, please have more respect for the Palestinians in both Gaza & the West Bank; they deserve it. Please stop misleading them with information you know is not true,” Greenblatt wrote.Not to be outdone, or leave Greenblatt with the final word, Erekat on Tuesday unleashed a lengthy Twitter thread of his own, saying – among other charges – that “the US so called peace team, not only added to the separation of Gaza from the West Bank. The have destroyed any chance of peace between Palestinians and Israelis.”Erekat said that the PA held 37 meetings with the US team in 2017, but “they never shared with us their ideas or even their vision of peace. They refused our requests to help resume direct bilateral negotiations with the Israeli side.”He also bewailed that the US team “visited and revived Israeli settlers,” and – in a slam of US Ambassador David Friedman – said, “President Trump must be told the truth about the damage that his ambassador in Israel has done to the mere idea of peace between Palestinians and Israelis.”

