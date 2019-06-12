Greenblatt to 'Post': Palestinian refusal to attend workshop shortsighted

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY President Mahmoud Abbas meets with Jason Greenblatt, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy, in Ramallah..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
WASHINGTON – Jason Greenblatt, Special Representative for International Negotiations, reacted on Wednesday to a report by The Jerusalem Post, which quoted Palestinian Authority Officials saying that they are disappointed with Jordan and Egypt’s decision to attend the Bahrain economic workshop in two weeks.
“The economic workshop that will take place in Bahrain is a unique opportunity for government officials, business leaders and civil society to share ideas, discuss strategies, and galvanize support for potential investments and initiatives that could be made possible by a peace agreement,” Greenblatt told the Post in a statement.
“We look forward to robust international participation and hope that Palestinian leadership will realize that their refusal to attend the workshop is short-sighted. The PA is only harming themselves and shutting their people out of crucial discussions on a framework for a prosperous future for Israel, the Palestinians and the region.”
Earlier today, the Post’s
Khaled Abu Toameh quoted a senior Palestinian Authority official
in Ramallah, who said: “Of course we’re disappointed. Arab participation in the conference would be a severe blow to all Palestinians.”
The official claimed that the US administration was exerting immense pressure on Arab countries not to heed the Palestinian call for boycotting the Bahrain conference. “We understand that some Arab states are facing heavy pressure, but that does not mean that they should act against the interests of their people and the Palestinians.”
Another PA official played down the decision of some Arab countries to attend the conference, saying that their participation would be “symbolic” and “meaningless.”
“The Arabs are well aware that they are not authorized to represent the Palestinians at the conference,” he said.
Leaders of the Palestinian ruling Fatah faction, who held an emergency meeting in Ramallah on Wednesday, renewed their call to Arab states to boycott the conference.
The leaders also called on Bahrain to rescind its decision to host the conference, where the US administration is scheduled to unveil the economic portion of its long-awaited plan for peace in the Middle East, also known as the “Deal of the Century.”
