Hamas bans rally to commemorate Yasser Arafat

The Palestinian ruling Fatah faction on Thursday accused Hamas of banning Palestinians in the Gaza Strip from holding a rally to commemorate former Palestinian Authority President Yasser Arafat on the 15th anniversary of his death.



Fatah had called on its supporters to gather on Thursday afternoon at the Square of Unknown Soldiers in Gaza City to mark the anniversary of the death of Arafat, who died on November 11, 2004. Another event, planned for next Monday, has also been banned by Hamas.

The ban came as Fatah and Hamas have been holding indirect negotiations on PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s initiative to hold new Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections.Mahmoud al-Aloul, deputy chairman of Fatah, said that the ban shows that Hamas’s announcement welcoming the new elections is nothing but “slogans.”The ban, Aloul said, is a “frustrating and unreasonable message” from Hamas.He said that Fatah was optimistic that matters were moving in the right direction after Hamas welcomed Abbas’s initiative to hold long overdue elections. “But Hamas took this unwise and unexpected decision to ban the event commemorating Arafat,” Aloul added.Another senior Fatah official, Fayez Abu Aytah, said that his movement was also planning to hold a rally in the Gaza Strip next week to mark the anniversary of Arafat’s death. He claimed that Hamas informed Fatah of its decision to ban the rally.Abu Aytah said that Hamas’s decision contradicts its announcement in favor of holding new elections. “On the one hand, Hamas says it supports President Abbas’s decision to hold new elections,” he said. “On the other hand, Hamas is preventing our people from participating in events marking the 15th anniversary of Arafat.”PLO Executive Committee member Ahmed Majdalani also criticized the Hamas ban, saying it proves that the movement that has been controlling the Gaza Strip since 2007 is not serious about ending its dispute with Fatah or reaching agreement on holding new elections. “The ban is a very negative message from Hamas,” Majdalani said. “We condemn the ban and Hamas will pay the price at the ballot boxes.”The PLO’s Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and several other Palestinian groups also condemned the Hamas ban and said no one has the right to prevent Palestinians form commemorating a “big national leader.”Nafeth Ghneim, a senior official with the Palestinian People’s Party (formerly the Palestinian Communist Party), said that if Hamas was banning Palestinians from holding rallies on the anniversary of Arafat’s death, it’s certain that it won’t allow them to hold pre-election campaigns in the Gaza Strip. “Hamas should have facilitated the rallies as a way of showing that it’s serious about holding elections,” Ghneim said, calling on Hamas to overturn the ban.Meanwhile, Hamas said on Thursday that it has launched consultations with several Palestinian factions and civil society organizations concerning Abbas’s elections initiative. The consultations, Hamas said, are in “continuation of the positive atmosphere regarding the proposed elections and out keenness to ensure the success of the vote.”On Wednesday, a senior Hamas delegation headed to Cairo for talks with Egyptian intelligence officials on the Palestinian elections. The visit comes after Hamas leaders held a series of meetings in the Gaza Strip with the head of the Palestinian Central Elections Commission, Hana Nasser, who has been trying to persuade Hamas and other Gaza-based factions to agree to Abbas’s initiative.A source close to the commission said that the main obstacle to reaching agreement over the elections is Hamas’s demands that a meeting of all Palestinian faction leaders take place before the vote. Hamas and several Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip, including Islamic Jihad, say that the meeting is needed to reach agreement on the elections and a comprehensive Palestinian political program.The source said that despite the dispute over the proposed meeting, the consultations with the Gaza-based groups have been held in a “positive atmosphere.”A PA official in Ramallah told The Jerusalem Post that the demand to hold a “national dialogue meeting” before the elections is an “unacceptable precondition.” The official accused Hamas of “searching for excuses” to thwart Abbas’s plan to hold new elections.

