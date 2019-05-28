Foreign policy advisor for Bernie Sanders meets Palestinian official

PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Palestinian politician Hanan Ashrawi met with Matt Duss, foreign policy advisor to Senator Bernie Sanders, according to a statement released by the Department of Public Diplomacy and Policy of the Palestine Liberation Organization on Monday.
According to the statement, "the two parties discussed the Trump administration's hostile approach in the region and its destructive policies that undermine the prospects of peace and the Palestinian people's inalienable rights to freedom."
Moreover, the two also considered what the release describes as "Trump administration's vindictive actions against the Palestinian people and leadership, including as reflected recently in the rejection of Dr. Ashrawi's visa application."
On May 13, Ashrawi, who is a PLO Executive Committee member, took to social media to share the fact that her request for a US visa had been denied
.
"It is official! My US visa application has been rejected. No reason given. Choose any of the following: I'm over 70 & a grandmother; I've been an activist for Palestine since the late 1960's; I've always been an ardent supporter of nonviolent resistance," she wrote on Twitter.
According to the PLO, "Duss expressed Senator Sanders' dismay and objection of this petty step."
Following her claims, the US Embassy told The Jerusalem Post
that "visa records are confidential under US law; therefore, we cannot discuss the details of individual visa cases."
"US law does not authorize the refusal of visas based solely on political statements or views if those statements or views would be lawful in the United States. Visas may be denied only on grounds set out in US law," the embassy added.
Earlier on Monday, Ashrawi also met with the French Consul-General in Jerusalem Pierre Cochard. According to the PLO statement, during the meeting, she called on France to reject any involvement in the upcoming US peace summit in Bahrain.
"The right-wing US and Israeli administrations are bypassing international law and signed agreements by applying punitive financial measures that aim at undermining the Palestinian cause but all those botched efforts are bound to fail," she said.
The "Peace to Prosperity" economic workshop is scheduled to take place on June 25-26. The Trump administration has cast the conference as an overture to its plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>