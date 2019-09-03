Hezbollah setting up precision missile site in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

Hezbollah has set up a production and conversion site for precision missiles near the town of Al-Nabi Chit in Lebanon’s Bekaa, Israel’s military announced on Tuesday.



According to the IDF, the facility was established in recent years as a site for the production of weapons led by Iran and Hezbollah.

Lately, various activities to facilitate the manufacture and conversion of precision guided missiles at the facility have been identified, including the establishment of a dedicated assembly line for precision weapons and the transfer of sensitive and dedicated equipment.“This facility is of superior importance to the Hezbollah precision missile project, which is why Hezbollah, in fear of strikes, evacuated precious and unique equipment from the compound to civilian locations in Beirut,” the military said.The facility has a number of machines designed to manufacture the motors and missile warheads for missiles capable of hitting within 10 meters from its target. Iran, the IDF said, is providing special machinery, trains production operators and regularly provides guidance and support.The facility is divided to different sections, including for motor production,quality assurance,logistics and the manufacturing of explosives for warheads.Last week the IDF announced that Hezbollah, which has been working on the expensive and classified precision missile project since 2013, has been attempting to build factories to produce precision missiles in South Lebanon, Beirut and the Bekaa under the guidance of senior Iranian officers.Israel was alleged to have struck a base belonging to the Palestinian PFLP-GC terrorist group near Qusaya in Lebanon’s Bekaa near the border with Syria last week, causing material damage but no casualities.Hezbollah has over 130,000 rockets and missiles of all sorts of ranges and payloads and while the group has been working on this project since 2013, they have only several dozens precision missiles.Also on Tuesday Fox News reported that Iran is building a classified military base near the Syrian-Iraqi border town of Al-Bukamal with the intention to house thousands of troops, less than 200 miles from an American position.According to the report, the classified Iranian project is called the Imam Ali compound. It was approved by top leadership in Tehran and is being completed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Forces.“The construction of the new military compound began in recent months and is in advanced stages of construction,” read a report by ImageSat International (ISI) which reviewed the images. “It is probably that the base construction will be completed over the next few months and will be operational shortly afterwards.”At least five different newly constructed buildings surrounded by large dirt mounds could house precision missiles, Fox said. The other 10 less fortified storehouses in the base will likely hold ammunition.Stopping Hezbollah’s precision missile program is the State of Israel’s top priority, just after working to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear capability, a top defense official said on Monday. After those two is preventing Iranian entrenchment in various Middle Eastern countries like Iraq and Yemen."Due to developments and situational assessments, it was decided three months ago that the precision missile project would be given high priority because of the immediate danger it poses. The military echelons were informed of this decision,” the senior official said, adding that "we cannot afford to be surrounded by thousands of precision missiles that could land and harm the State of Israel."

