Hezbollah's new missile 'capable of destroying all military battleships'

A twitter account affiliated with Hezbollah posted a photo of the terror organization's new missile on Sunday afternoon, which he says is capable of destroying all military battleships.



"Our new missile is capable of destroying all military battleships, killing all who are on board," wrote the Hezbollah activist, who often posts photos of South Lebanon Army (SLA) members and their families who have moved to Israel, announcing that they are being called to trial.

مختص بتدمير كافة البوارج العسكرية من جميع الأنواع، وإبادة كل من على متنها... pic.twitter.com/XrLnSmYTMt — ثائر الجنوب (@South_thaer) September 15, 2019

In August, Hezbollah released footage and pictures of the anti-ship missile that struck the INS Hanit during the 2006 Second Lebanon War, an incident that killed four Israeli soldiers in one of the most significant attacks against the IDF in the war.In a documentary called #Army_To_Be_Drowned aired on Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV channel marking the war the group aired reconnaissance footage of the ship from the Lebanese coastline, preparations for the launch of the missile, the operations room which directed the strike as well as nighttime footage which showed the impact of the Chinese-made C-802 anti-ship cruise missile.According to al-Manar, Hezbollah’s navy commander “Hajj Jalal” said the rocket was launched from the Beirut suburb of Ouzai after “the Zionist enemy esaclated its attacks on various Lebanese areas.”Adding that the group’s leadership delayed the operation for several hours, Jalal said that the group “could have struck Israel‘s warship SAAR-5 in the 2006 war before it entered Lebanon’s international waters,” he said.Yasser Okbi contributed to this report.

