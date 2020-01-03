The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
How will Iran retaliate for the assassination of Qasem Suleiman?

Brace yourself Middle East...

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 3, 2020 11:53
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017. (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani (L) and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias, 2017.
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
It was a strike that will shake the Middle East.
The United States on Friday announced that it had taken out Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, and Iraqi shiite militia commander Abu Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a strike outside Baghdad’s airport.
Considered a military genius, Soleimani was appointed commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 1997. Until a few years ago, he remained almost invisible to the public eye. But over the past few years, he has risen to international fame as the man behind Iran’s regional aspirations and the country’s fight in Syria.
He was on a hit list, the joker in the hand who, like a cat with nine lives, survived multiple assassination attempts.
But his number came only a day into the New Year.
And now the entire region is bracing itself for what Iran will do in response to the deadly strike that took out their men.
Iran could “very easily” respond to what they see as America’s regional proxies, including the State of Israel and Saudi Arabia, Philip Smyth, the Soref Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy told The Jerusalem Post.
According to Smyth, “there are several possible Iranian answers” to Solemani’s assassination, including not to do anything for the time being to maintain some level of plausible deniability for anything they want to do in the future.
“They’ve done it before,” he said. “I’m a big fan of saying that the Iranians will respond on their own timetable. They are big fans of being patient.
“There’s always the potential of them not doing anything and waiting for the right time," he continued. "They understand that we - the West as a whole - have a very low attention span. They also understand how domestic politics factors into it too and we can see another Gulf crisis. It really comes down to what they want to do and how effective they think it will play out for greater strategic gains.”
Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, echoed Smyth's sentiments. He told the Post that Iran has “exhibited an understanding of escalation dynamics and been bested in limited conflict in Syria by Israel.”
But say that Iran does react in another way, more immediately? Well, he said, the country could do a lot of damage.
They can mine the Persian Gulf, they can fire rocket barrages on American positions in Iraq, they can attack Israel or Saudi Arabia by their proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon or the Houthis in Yemen. 
The Saudis, Smyth said, “have shown the ease in which they can be attacked by the Iranians or Iranian-backed forces.”
Responses could also include targeting diplomats and other Westerners in the Middle East, specifically Iraq or Tehran.
"They could try to reignite their international terrorist apparatuses using Hezbollah and a variety of other actors including the IRGC,” Smyth warned. “All of these can come to bear.”
And even if Israel isn’t the subject of direct retaliation, Taleblu warned, “Iran’s security apparatuses will look to continue the policy of carving a corridor to the Mediterranean.”
The men killed in the strike were irreplaceable in Iran.
“Power projection in the Levant and holding a knife to Israel’s throat through the provision of money and munitions to terror groups on Israel’s borders was part of Soleimani’s success,” Taleblu said. 
“Post-Soleimani, the question is what sort of cohesion to Iran’s myriad of proxies and partners will a new Quds force commander bring?” he said. “The new Quds Force commander will look to build on this legacy, thus guaranteeing future flash-points for conflict.”
But taking a loss like Soleimani, Smyth said, “does degrade certain aspects of power that he brought to the table” but “Muhandis is far more irreplaceable that Soleimani.”
As an Iraqi, he was “the model of what the Iranians are trying to develop in terms of having a proxy,” he said.
He noted that it will be "interesting" to see who replaces Muhandis and what transpires in terms of lower/middle-level command structure.
"There could be a lot of changes and we’ve seen this with Hezbollah when older commanders are killed and the younger guys who are less ideological crept into the groups and this could lead to a longer degradation of these forces," he said.
While like with Soleimani, there are many people who can fill the gap, “it’s hard to replace old school commanders who have the knowledge base and loyalty of people who are fighting with them,” Smyth concluded.
And while it won’t be easy for Iran to find replacements, they will find the appropriate response to avenge their deaths.
The entire Middle East should brace itself.


