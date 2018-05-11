IDF reveals pictures of Iranian targets struck in Syria

An Israeli air force F15 fighter jet flies during an exhibition as part of a pilot graduation ceremony at the Hatzerim air base, southern Israel June 25, 2009. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The IDF spokesperson on Friday released images of the Iranian military sites Israel struck in Syria during the barrage of back-and-forth fire between the IDF and Iranian forces Wednesday night.









Israel struck 50 Iranian targets in Syria after 20 rockets were fired towards Israel’s front defensive line in the Golan Heights by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force early Thursday morning.The targets all belonged to the Quds Force and included intelligence sites, logistics headquarters, a military compound and logistics complex in Kiswah near Damascus; weapons-storage sites at Damascus International Airport; and intelligence systems and installations, as well as observation, military posts and military hardware in the buffer zone.On Thursday, the IDF released a video of its strike on a Syrian air defense battery.