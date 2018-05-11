May 11 2018
|
Iyar, 26, 5778
|
IDF reveals pictures of Iranian targets struck in Syria

Aerial photos of the targets Israel struck in Syria.

By JPOST.COM STAFF,
May 11, 2018 06:33
1 minute read.
An Israeli air force F15 fighter jet.

An Israeli air force F15 fighter jet flies during an exhibition as part of a pilot graduation ceremony at the Hatzerim air base, southern Israel June 25, 2009. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

The IDF spokesperson on Friday released images of the Iranian military sites Israel struck in Syria during the barrage of back-and-forth fire between the IDF and Iranian forces Wednesday night.

Iranian intelligence bases struck by Israel early morning on May 10, 2018 (IDF spokesperson).

Israel struck 50 Iranian targets in Syria after 20 rockets were fired towards Israel’s front defensive line in the Golan Heights by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds Force early Thursday morning.
An Iranian military compound in Syria belonging to the Quds Force which was struck by Israel on May 10, 2018 (IDF spokesperson)

The targets all belonged to the Quds Force and included intelligence sites, logistics headquarters, a military compound and logistics complex in Kiswah near Damascus; weapons-storage sites at Damascus International Airport; and intelligence systems and installations, as well as observation, military posts and military hardware in the buffer zone.

An Iranian logistical site near Damascus struck by Israel on May 10, 2018 (IDF spokesperson)

On Thursday, the IDF released a video of its strike on a Syrian air defense battery.

A map showing the relative location of the Iranian logistical site struck by Israel early morning on May 10, 2018 (IDF spokesperson)


