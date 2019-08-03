ISIS Syria only stamped out where U.S forces are present – Official claims

A man walks near an advertisement calling on people to join the Syrian military forces, in Damascus, Syria November 12, 2015. The text on the billboard reads in Arabic: "Our army means all of us, join the armed forces.".
(photo credit: OMAR SANADIKI/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Roughly 1,200 ISIS fighters are now in Europe, warns Coordinator Ambassador Nathan A. Sales, and other terrorists inspired by what he called the ISIS “brand” are trying to cross borders, an official US State Department release reported on Thursday.
To help ensure this won’t happen, he said the US must help frontline states to carry out UN Security Council Resolution 2396 which calls to use screening tools like biometrics and watch lists to prevent dangerous individuals from crossing the borders and import terror.
“The Russians do deny many things that we believe are facts,” he said regarding Syria.
“We’ve helped broker a handful of ceasefires there, they keep on falling apart and the bombing continue,” added Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS James F. Jeffrey.
The anti-ISIS coalition included 80 nations, in Syria the US mainly works with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and in Iraq it works with the Iraqi Security forces as well as Peshmerga forces, which are mostly Kurdish.
In northeast Syria ISIS is suffering from diminutions of capabilities, Jeffrey said, but that’s “only where we are” – ISIS is still active in Idlib and south of the Euphrates.
Roughly 10,000 ISIS fighters are now in prison in Syria held by the SDF, 8,000 of them are Syrian and Iraqi citizens and work is underway to ensure the Syrians face trial and the Iraqis brought to Iraq for the same purpose. There are also 2,000 people who are not Syrian or Iraqi and roughly 70,000 people, children and family members, who are related to these captured fighters – these people are now in the al-Hawl displaced persons camp. About 10,000 people in the camp are related to the 2,000 foreigners who came to serve ISIS.
Sales mentioned Kosovo and Kazakhstan as two countries that were able to bring back their own citizens who once fought for ISIS with their families and prosecute the terrorists for crimes while also rehabilitating and integrating their family members and children.
He added that what is used to detain these former fighters in Syria are make-shift prisons and this is partly why it’d be better if they are placed in proper prisons in their own countries.
In that too the US is leading by example, Sales said, and four US males and one female had been flown back to the US to stand trail for what they did in service of ISIS. So far one of these five was convicted.
Roughly ten Arab-Israelis are reported to have fought in the ranks of ISIS in Syria and are currently held in captivity, it is unclear if Israel has an official policy about them and their future.
One of these men, Sayyaf Sharif Daoud, addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly in Hebrew
in a video released in early August.
“I am an Israeli citizen. I know that you are PM of a democratic country," he said, "you do not discriminate between Arabs, Jews and Druze.”
While ISIS had taken on much of the world’s focus, al-Qaida had rebuilt itself and is as strong as ever, Sales warned.
It should also be noted that ISIS is still active in Afghanistan as ISIS-Khorasan, Egypt, the Islamic Magreb and the Sahel region in Africa, Sales noted.
In March world media reported that Shamima Begum
, who ran away from London to join ISIS wanted to return to the UK to offer her baby a chance to survive.
Her previous two children died due to poor nutrition and the lack of medical care.
The baby eventually died, the BBC reported, Begum was stripped of her British citizenship when it was found she has a Bangladeshi citizenship and so would not become stateless.
Begum said she does not regret joining ISIS and that the horrors she has seen in Syria have not made her rethink her values.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>