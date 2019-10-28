ISIS leader Baghdadi dead? Russia wants more proof

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT Arabic ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia, in Sochi, Russia, in this undated picture released on October 13, 2019. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Konashenkov argued Russia did not have any intel on air strikes made on the “Idlib de-escalation zone” by American forces.



Trump claimed eight helicopters were involved and thanked a wide coalition of partners, including the Russians, in making the operation possible.



Even if al-Bahdadi is dead, the point of view the Major General gave is that such a feat would have “no operational significance” as it was Russian support of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad that defeated ISIS.

