Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

ISIS leader Baghdadi dead? Russia wants more proof

Russia claims it witnessed no American strikes on Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 28, 2019 05:25
ISIS leader Baghdadi dead? Russia wants more proof

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an interview with Al Arabiya, Sky News Arabia and RT Arabic ahead of his visit to Saudi Arabia, in Sochi, Russia, in this undated picture released on October 13, 2019. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov  said that Russia does not have “reliable” data about the claim made by US President Donald Trump that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is, in fact, dead, CNN reported
 
Konashenkov  argued Russia did not have any intel on air strikes made on the “Idlib de-escalation zone” by American forces.

Trump claimed eight helicopters were involved and thanked a wide coalition of partners, including the Russians, in making the operation possible. 
 
Even if al-Bahdadi is dead, the point of view the Major General gave is that such a feat would have “no operational significance” as it was Russian support of Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad that defeated ISIS.  


Related Content

October 28, 2019
Eight takeaways from the Baghdadi raid

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings