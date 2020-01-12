Clashes break out between Iranian security forces and protesters

Clashes broke out between Iranian protesters and security forces in Tehran as gunfire was reported in Azadi Square in Tehran, according to the Al Hadath news agency. Video from Tehran showed security forces storming protesters, as protests continued to spread to additional cities throughout the country.
Videos of protesters in Tehran tearing up pictures of former IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani surfaced on Twitter.
شاهد بالفيديو: قمع المظاهرات في #طهران وهتافات "الموت للديكتاتور" pic.twitter.com/BU23pLWNwZ— الحدث (@AlHadath) January 12, 2020
Tabriz NW #Iran #IranProtests20202 #IraniansDetestSoleimani #IraniansWantRegimeChange https://t.co/xpsZbP8utD— Iran News Wire (@IranNW) January 12, 2020
Another video circulated on social media showed security forces beating protesting women in Sanandaj in Western Iran.
On this 2nd day of anti-regime demonstrations in Iran, protests are spreading outside of Tehran againThis is a protest video I've received from SanandajSecurity forces are violently beating female protesters.Iranians are angry with the regime for downing a civilian aircraft pic.twitter.com/ILEPJHWQhV— Masih Alinejad ️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 12, 2020
US President Donald Trump urged Iranian leaders not to kill protesters in a tweet on Sunday, referencing protests in November when over 1,000 protesters were killed and thousands more were injured and arrested.
Videos circulated on social media on Sunday evening showed security forces firing tear gas at protesters in Tehran, as demonstrations blocked traffic in the city.
Demonstrations swept through the country on Saturday and Sunday after the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps admitted that it had shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing all those on board, during an Iranian missile attack on US bases in Iraq. Sources told Iran International that civilian flights in the area were allowed to continue in order to provide a "human shield" against a possible US response.