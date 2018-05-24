Israel to UN Security Council: Iran still testing ballistic missiles

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon informed the UN Security Council on Thursday that Iran had carried out two ballistic missile tests.



The missile launches, he emphasized, were in clear violation of Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls upon Iran not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons.





Danon continued to list several specific instances in which Iran had previously violated the resolution by testing missiles that are capable of delivering a nuclear payload of 500 kilograms for a range of over 300 kilometers.“Iran continues to ignore its obligations to the international community and further destabilize the Middle East, particularly in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and the Gaza Strip,” Danon emphasized."Its activities pose a direct threat to Israel and the entire region. The Security Council must remain vigilant in the face of Iranian aggression."On Wednesday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei set out seven conditions for Tehran to stay in the nuclear deal with world powers, which included the condition that they would not seek new negotiations on Iran's ballistic missile program and regional Middle East activities.The unwillingness of Iran to agree on concessions in its ballistic missile program was one of the major hurdles which caused US President Donald Trump to nix the nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.Trump quits Iran nuclear deal, reimposes sanctions on Tehran (Reuters)"The agreement was so poorly negotiated that even if Iran fully complies, the regime could still be on the verge of a nuclear breakout in just a short period of time," Trump said then, warning of a nuclear arms race across the Middle East. "Everyone would want their weapons ready," he said, "by the time Iran had theirs."