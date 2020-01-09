The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Did Trump just reignite Iran v. ISIS war? - analysis

In his speech, Trump said that ISIS has been eliminated, but also said that Iran and the US could find common cause going forward by joining forces again to fight ISIS.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 9, 2020 10:06
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley and Vice President Mike Pence in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington, U. (photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement about Iran flanked by U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Army Chief of Staff General James McConville, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army General Mark Milley and Vice President Mike Pence in the Grand Foyer at the White House in Washington, U.
(photo credit: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS)
At least two comments by US President Donald Trump in his speech on Wednesday left many analysts scratching their heads: his remarks about NATO, and about ISIS versus Iran.
While there are many possible interpretations, one is that the US is going to accelerate its withdrawal from Iraq and the Middle East, hoping it can leave NATO to hold the bag, and not minding much if ISIS makes a small third comeback to keep Iran busy.
How will this impact Israel?
In broad terms, ISIS (and its forerunners) and Iran have been fighting for influence and control over Iraq and Syria since the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.
Experts split the ISIS era into all sorts of phases, but the first major successful Sunni jihadist insurgency was led by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi.
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi did not become preeminent until much later and only after al-Zarqawi was killed in 2006.
After the US troop surge in Iraq in 2007, ISIS's existing forerunner was on put on the run for several years.
Between 2011-2014, as Syria fell apart and as Iraq's Shiites, pushed by Iran, continued to abuse Iraq's Sunni population, ISIS made its second move and first comeback full scale and, starting in 2014, took over large swaths of Iraq and Syria.
Another big piece of what allowed ISIS to fill the vacuum in Iraq was the US's withdrawal.
It took years for the US to team up with Russia, Iran and various coalitions in Iraq and Syria to eliminate ISIS's physical caliphate a second time - some saying the job was not complete until February 2019.
The US announced its withdrawal from Syria in October and it is possible that Trump's comment on Wednesday was his first official acknowledgment that the US will withdraw from Iraq, hoping to replace it with a NATO presence.
Since ISIS started to lose key strongholds in 2016-2017, top ISIS experts have warned that many of its supporters had already gone underground and that it would wait for a time when the US and the West stopped paying attention to make a third comeback.
In his speech, Trump said that ISIS has been eliminated, but also said that Iran and the US could find common cause going forward by joining forces again to fight ISIS.
Was this a hint that, just as Trump was fine with a US withdrawal from Syria that might allow imprisoned ISIS fighters to escape their prisons, that he might be fine with a vacuum in Iraq which allows some amount of an ISIS resurgence to keep Iran busy?
Trump often notes that a hole in the July 2015 nuclear deal was the failure to restrain Iran's hegemonic ambitions for the Middle East.
While these ambitions predated the deal, it is absolutely accurate that in the years after the deal, Iran's aggressiveness in the region escalated.
But the bigger escalation was not necessarily after the deal. Rather, it was after the US-Iran-Russia-led coalition started to deal permanent blows to ISIS.
ISIS's defeat was immediately replaced with larger Iranian militias in Syria and Iraq closer to Israel's borders and efforts to smuggle advanced rockets to those areas and to Hezbollah. Effectively, the end of ISIS meant the beginning of Iran's multiple new beachheads for attacking Israel.
Trump's speech may have been saying: actually, a limited ISIS resurgence with some deterrence from NATO might keep Iran busy - and keeping Iran busy with fighting someone else might not be the worst thing.
For Iraq, this would be a recipe for disaster.
It is unclear whether this would work as a long-term strategy for the US or be the prelude to another cycle of US withdrawals followed by US returns to clean up a new bigger mess.
Throughout the Syrian Civil War, even as top Israeli officials were clear that they mourned the loss of civilian life, they were equally clear that as long as Iran, Hezbollah, ISIS and the Assad regime were fighting each other, it meant they were all too busy to bother Israel - and that was not a bad thing.
So much is unclear: what Trump meant, whether NATO would step in, whether ISIS would comeback in Iraq or continue its already successful comebacks more in Africa, Asia and elsewhere and where this toxic mix would all lead. It could be a catastrophic disaster.
But if the final result is Iran is busy again fighting ISIS in Iraq, and a third ISIS resurgence does not lead to a large physical caliphate again, Israel will certainly not shed tears over more rounds of fighting between radical Shiites and radical Sunnis. And Israel may even get another breather from Iran being distracted.


Tags Israel Iran Iraq United States ISIS Donald Trump
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Poland’s Israel problem By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steve Rabinowitz The King Messiah Trump By STEVE RABINOWITZ
Neville Teller Iran’s entrenchment in Iraq By NEVILLE TELLER
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: The next disruptive technology By GERSHON BASKIN
Shmuley Boteach Killing Soleimani was a moral response By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 US assassinates Qasem Soleimani, Iran slams 'cowardly US bombing'
Qasem Soleimani, commander of IRGC Quds Force
3 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
4 The Ottomans are back - what does that mean for Israel?
The Ottomans are back
5 Soleimani's luck couldn't last; this time he met his end (obit-analysis)
Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander Qassem Soleimani (left) stands on the frontlines during an offensive operation against Islamic State in the town of Tal Ksaiba, in Iraq, in 2015
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by