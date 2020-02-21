Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force

The result: More than 200 member nations and territories will comply with FATF sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran's economy took a painful hit on Friday at the conclusion of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary, when the organization decided to return Iran to the 'blacklist' of countries involved in bankrolling and financing terror.The result: More than 200 member nations and territories will comply with FATF sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The ban will likely end talks between Iran and the European Union about exploiting the INSTEX vehicle for promoting trade in a way that circumvents United States sanctions.

Furthermore, it will more generally widen the expanding chasm between Tehran and the EU, pushing Europe closer to the US in the standoff.

The FATF moved the Islamic Republic from a blacklist to a sort of gray-list in 2016, which meant much greater access to the international banking system, but a ticking clock to come into compliance with anti-terrorism financial measures.

In addition to re-blacklisting Iran, a large number of new countries entered the gray-list of non-compliant countries, from which Iran has just been ousted, including Albania, Barbados, Jamaica, Mauritius, Myanmar, Nicaragua and Uganda. Trinidad and Tobago was the only country te be taken off of the gray-list without landing in the blacklist.

Until Friday's decision, the only other country on the FATF blacklist was North Korea.

The Israeli delegation to the FATF plenum was led by representatives of the Money Laundering and Terrorist Prohibition Authority in the Ministry of Justice, led by Dr. Shlomit Wagman-Ratner.

This is the first FATF meeting hosted by Dr. Shlomit Wagman-Ratner in a leading position in the organization, as chairman of the operative working group of the organization. This is also the first appointment of an Israeli representative in this important international organization.

Dr. Wegman-Ratner said that Iran "do not meet the required conditions and do not correct their mistakes and deficiencies. Today's decision to call on world countries to impose effective economic sanctions on Iran represents an important and courageous decision, demonstrating the organisation's professionalism and determination to fight global terrorist financing risks."

"I would like to thank the dedicated authority staff, and the coordinator of the International Division's delegation, headed by Adv. Elad Vader, for their significant contribution to Israel's excellent professional activity in the organization, which is highly regarded internationally."

After more than three years of Tehran ignoring threats that time was running short on its chance to come into compliance with combating terror financing, the FATF issued in October 2019 what turned out to be a final ultimatum to the Islamic Republic, one with which Iran was ultimately unsuccessful in complying.

Although Iran has passed some laws and moderates like Iran President Hassan Rouhani and Iran Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati have made public promises, the parliament has failed to pass key legislation.

Within the Iranian parliament, many officials have blocked the new legislation for years and as late as January, Iran Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani called the new legislation “dangerous.”

Hemmati explained in December that if Iran was placed back on the FATF blacklist, they would finally be somewhat separated from their key economic allies Russia and China.

Though Russian and Chinese economic support have been a major reason why the ayatollahs running Iran have survived the US’s “maximum pressure” campaign, Hemmati said that those countries banks would have trouble working with Iran if there was an FATF ban.

Those like Larijani who oppose the legislation make multiple points.

They say that committing to the legislation would require Iran to expose how it is circumventing US sanctions.

Since Iran views US sanctions as immoral, it does not feel the obligation to reveal this information which is keeping its economy on life support.

In addition, those opposing the legislation link the FATF’s threats to the US and say that such a move would be condoning (what they view as the unfair) US maximum pressure campaign.

Finally, those against the legislation say that until US sanctions are removed, whether Iran is blacklisted or not is a secondary issue. They cite the fact that the Islamic Republic survived being blacklisted from around 2009-2016, with the point at which the country’s economy really struggled being related to other global sanctions, not the FATF.

Going into the conference, a leading Iranian parliamentary official who had supported passing the new legislation to help join the FATF was even disqualified from running, appearing to send a clear message that Tehran will not bend more at this time.

All of this follows in the shadow of new IAEA chief Rafael Grossi starting to press Iran harder about its failure to date to fully cooperate with the IAEA’s investigation into processed uranium particles found at a site in Iran.

At a November 7 meeting of the IAEA’s Board of Governors, then acting IAEA Director-General Cornel Feruta publicly confirmed the presence of uranium.

This IAEA confirmation came more than a year after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first revealed the Iranian violation at a Turquzabad warehouse during his September 2018 UN speech.

Grossi publicly pressed Iran on the issue both on December 3, calling its answers to date unsatisfactory and again on February 5 when he said that Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had not explained the violation.

In his February 5 statement, Grossi hinted at confronting Iran soon, emphasized the need for states to provide “the necessary support when moments of difficulty come” since he soon “may have to ask Iran to do the right thing.”

Grossi again pressed Iran in public statements on February 10, though he has poured cold water on taking punitive action against Iran, such as snapback sanctions as long as it is keeping its nuclear violations down to a level that does not get too close to being able to develop a nuclear weapon.