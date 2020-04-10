The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iran defies EU, declaring continued nuclear uranium enrichment

The US State Department accuses Tehran of "nuclear extortion"

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
APRIL 10, 2020 14:36
FILE PHOTO: Members of the media and officials tour the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Members of the media and officials tour the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS)
BERLIN – The national security and foreign policy committee for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s parliament declared that Tehran will move forward with its uranium enrichment process, triggering sharp criticism from the US State Department on Thursday.
According to a report in the Iranian regime’s state-controlled MEHR news agency, the foreign policy committee for Iran’s parliament “warned on Wednesday that in case Europe does not provide Iran with a practical guarantee on implementation of JCPOA, the Islamic Republic will continue its uranium enrichment to its desired level and volume.”
The JCPOA is an abbreviation for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the Iran nuclear deal. The US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 because the agreement, according to the Trump administration, failed to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon. The other world powers – UK,France, China, Russia and Germany – have stuck with the JCPOA.
Iran’s parliamentary committee “announced that despite European' stance towards the nuclear deal and their emphasis on significance of its implementation besides Iran's full commitment to the agreement, Europeans have been inactive and indifferent against US President Donald Trump's remarks and behavior and the US withdrawal from the deal.” 
MEHR said the parliamentary committee report “added that neither Europe not the US have paid any price for Trump' decision of pulling out from the deal and Germany, France and UK have applied a double-standard policy towards the US withdrawal from the JCPOA.”
The US outlet Washington Free Beacon reported that the US State Department said Iran’s regime engages in "nuclear extortion."
A State Department official added that "Unfortunately, Iran's continued expansion of uranium enrichment activities comes as no surprise"This is something that they threaten regularly in a transparent attempt at nuclear extortion."
The Free Beacon wrote that “The State Department said the United States would not stand by as Iran violates international accords and marches closer to a nuclear weapon.”
MEHR wrote that “It confirmed that Iran is following up its restricted peaceful nuclear program and is trying to re-design and renovate Arak heavy water reactor to convert it into a modern facility.”
The Arak heavy water facility can be used a second pathway for building an atomic weapon. Arak’s plant allows for plutonium-based, as opposed to uranium, to develop nuclear weaponry.
The Iranian parliament committee wrote that "Europe must guarantee Iran's access to its exports and oil revenues.”
The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday that the prestigious Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security published a report outlining a newly revealed Iranian regime nuclear weapons plant that was discovered by Israel.
The authors of the report indicate that “Iran should declare this site to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and allow its inspection, since the facility was designed and built to handle nuclear material subject to safeguards under Iran’s comprehensive safeguards agreement.”
The three scientists – David Albright, Sarah Burkhard and Frank Pabian – wrote that “based on documents in the Iran Nuclear Archive, seized by Israel in early 2018, Iran’s Amad Plan created the Shahid Mahallati Uranium Metals Workshop near Tehran to research and develop uranium metallurgy related to building nuclear weapons.”
Albright, the founder of the Institute for Science and International Security, told the Post  that what “jumped out at us was the plant could have made cores for the first bomb parts.” He added that over time the facility “could have made four nuclear missiles.”


