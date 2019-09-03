Iran building large-scale military base in Syria

Iran is building a classified military base near the Syrian-Iraqi border town of Al-Bukamal to hold thousands of troops and precision missiles, Fox News reported on Tuesday.



According to the report, the classified Iranian project is called the Imam Ali compound. It was approved by top leadership in Tehran and is being completed by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Forces.

MThe large military base, being constructed near the Al-Bukamal border crossing with Iraq is said to be less than 200 miles from an American military position.“The construction of the new military compound began in recent months and is in advanced stages of construction,” read a report by ImageSat International (ISI) which reviewed the images. “It is probably that the base construction will be completed over the next few months and will be operational shortly afterwards.”At least five different newly constructed buildings surrounded by large dirt mounds could house precision missiles, Fox said. The other 10 less fortified storehouses in the base will likely hold ammunition.For a number of years now, Iran has been trying to establish a 1,200 km. length land bridge from Tehran to the Mediterranean.In May, satellite images taken by ISI showed that Iran has been building a new border crossing 2.6 km. west of the official Al-Bukamal Al-Qaim border crossing, which would expedite the transfer of weapons from Tehran to groups like Hezbollah in Syria or Lebanon.While the Al Bukamal border crossing has been inactive, the area is under the control of pro-Iranian Shiite militias who are handled by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corp’s Quds force and have been putting in work and resources into building a new active one.Israeli officials have warned that Iran is attempting to entrench itself in Iraq, a mainly Shia country, as it did in Syria, where it has established and consolidated a parallel security structure and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted at Israel’s role in the recent strikes in Iraq saying that “Iran has no immunity, anywhere.”

