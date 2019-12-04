Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei will compete in Israel next month – report

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who had recently received a Mongolian citizenship, will be reportedly arriving at Israel in January to compete at the Tel Aviv Grand Prix, Army Radio reported.Mollaei, who competed under the International Judo Federation (IJF) refugee team at the Osaka Grand Slam last month, was given a Mongolian citizenship on Monday, and has reportedly decided to compete in the Tel Aviv Grand Prix in order to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.
According to the report, Mollaei had consulted with Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga and IJF head Marius Vizer, and has decided to come to Israel to compete next month. The report also stated that Israeli Judo Association president Moshe Ponte will be going to Mongolia this weekend to meet with the three in hopes of making Mollaei's visit official.Even before coming to Israel, Mollaei will possibly face Israeli judoka Sagi Muki at the Qingdao Masters in China next week. In case the draw happens to pitch the two against each other, it will be the first time they meet on the judo mat.Mollaei reportedly showed Vizer correspondence with his family in Iran, revealing many death threats sent to them.Other than Mollaei, two judokas from the United Arab Emirates, Ivan Remarenco and Victor Scvortov, will also be competing at the Tel Aviv Grand Prix. Although the two were born in Moldova, they will be competing under the UAE flag.Israeli athletes competed in the UAE in the past but were not allowed to have the Israeli flag on their Judogi (the judo uniform).Another Iranian judoka, Mohammad Rashnonezhad, who is currently considered a refugee and seeking asylum in the Netherlands will be competing in Tel Aviv as part of the IJF refugee team.
