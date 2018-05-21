May 21 2018
|
Sivan, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Report: Lebanon expels BBC journalist for reporting from Israel

After the BBC's Mehrdad Farahmand interviewed Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, Lebanon expelled him from the country.

By
May 21, 2018 11:57
From Mehrdad Farahmand's Facebook page, May 16, 2018

From Mehrdad Farahmand's Facebook page, May 16, 2018. (photo credit: FACEBOOK/MEHRDAD FARAHMAND)

Lebanon's General Security Directorate expelled Iranian-born BBC journalist Mehrdad Farahmand from the country Sunday night for visiting and reporting from Israel, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper reported Monday.

Farahmand, who has been based in Beirut as a correspondent for the BBC's Persian Service for 12 years, has been reporting from Israel in recent days.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The Lebanese decision came in response to a video Farahmand posted to Facebook Saturday, Al-Akhbar reported.

In the video, Farahmand interviews Avichay Adraee, the head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit. Farahmand translated into Persian Adraee's message to Iranians that the IDF has no ill will towards Iran's population and inviting Iranians to visit Israel.



Related Content

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Panama President Juan Carlos Varela
May 21, 2018
Netanyahu hints Iran behind Panama plane bombing in 1994

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut