Pompeo warns 'the clock is ticking' on end of U.N. sanctions on Iran

"The clock is ticking. Time remaining before the UN arms embargo on Iran expires and Qasem Soleimani’s travel ban ends," Pompeo tweeted.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 13, 2019 03:33
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. (photo credit: REUTERS)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned in a Twitter post on Monday night that the duration of UN sanctions on Iran is about to end.

"The clock is ticking. Time remaining before the UN arms embargo on Iran expires and Qasem Soleimani’s travel ban ends," Pompeo tweeted, sharing a clock that counts down the time until the UN sanctions expire.

The clock showed that a little over a year and 3 months remain.

Pompeo also urged the "our allies and partners to increase the pressure on the Iranian regime until it stops its destabilizing behavior."


On Sunday, Pompeo sharply criticized Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for tweeting a threatening message to Israel.

"Khamenei doesn't see ‘progress’ as prosperity for the Palestinian people, but Palestinian terrorists are switching from rocks to rockets to kill more Jews," Pompeo claimed.


