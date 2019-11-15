NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian businessman sentenced to 46 months for sanction violation

Pourghannad had plead guilty on August 29 before a US magistrate judge for charges of participating in a conspiracy to export carbon fiber from the United States to Iran between 2008 and 2013.

Seal of the United States Department of Justice. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Seal of the United States Department of Justice.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Iranian businessman Behzad Pourghannad was sentenced on Wednesday to 46 months in prison for violating US sanctions against Iran, the US Justice Department announced yesterday in a statement.
Pourghannad had plead guilty on August 29 before a US magistrate judge for charges of participating in a conspiracy to export carbon fiber from the United States to Iran between 2008 and 2013.
“Pourghannad falsified shipment documents and used front companies to export carbon fiber to Iran in violation of US sanctions,” said John C. Demers, assistant attorney of national security. “Carbon fiber is used by the Iranian Regime to further its nuclear, military, and aerospace programs.  We continue to thwart the efforts of the Iranian regime to evade our sanctions and work steadfastly with our international partners to investigate, prosecute and bring sanctions violators to justice.”
According to Geoffrey Berman, US attorney for the southern district of New York, "Behzad Pourghannad conspired to circumvent US export controls on carbon fiber, a substance with numerous military and aerospace applications. The significant sentence Pourghannad received should send a message that such violations, which threaten our national security, will incur stiff penalties.”
Pourghannad lived and worked in Iran between 2008 and July 2013 with his two codefendants, Ali Reza Shokri and Farzin Faridmanesh.  During that period, they worked together to export carbon fiber obtained from the US to Iran via third countries, in violation of US sanctions. Shokri in particular worked to obtain several tons of carbon fiber from the US; Pourghannad agreed to serve as the financial guarantor for large transactions; and Faridmanesh was to serve as trans-shipper.
Carbon fiber is a multi-use product, and can be used in missiles, aerospace engineering and gas centrifuges that enrich uranium.
According to the indictment, as well as other documents from the case, there were numerous specific transactions and trans-shipment that took place over the span of these six years. No one involved in the transactions had received any permission from the US Treasury to export the fiber.
Attorney Berman praised the FBI and US Commerce Department for their work in the investigation, as well as the Justice Department's National Security Division, Criminal Division's Office of International Affairs, the US Marshals and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.


Tags Iran business sanctions
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Editor's Notes: A Gaza report card By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
2 Live Updates: Rockets fly over southern Israel, despite ceasefire
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel
3 Cairo, UN working to halt IDF-Islamic Jihad violence
People run to take cover in Ashkelon after a rocket siren sounded in the city
4 After Gaza rocket fire, Indians tweet #IndiaWithIsrael in show of support
Israeli PM Netanyahu and Indian PM Modi shake hands at a press conference in New Delhi.
5 Bennett's warning to Gaza: Harm us by day, you won't make it through the night
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi [L] with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by