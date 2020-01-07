The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iranian news agency posts mock Donald Trump assassination video

In its title, the video warns "you started it, we will end it."

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 7, 2020 09:49
Iranian news agency Fars News publishes video depicting a mock Donald Trump assassination (photo credit: screenshot)
Iranian news agency Fars News publishes video depicting a mock Donald Trump assassination
(photo credit: screenshot)
Iranian Fars News Agency, posted a video on its website depicting an Iranian sniper assassinating US President Donald Trump. The video, entitled "Hey US! You started, we will end it," comes days after the US assassinated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.
A warning  to the US that says, "if you begin the war, we will end the war" appears on a black screen before the video cuts to an Iranian sniper loading his weapon.
The sniper then looks at a picture of Soleimani and then peers out the window and sees Trump speaking at a podium and shoots him as Secret Service scrambles to get him off the stage.
At the end of the mock assassination video, the phrase "in the name of GD, the beneficent, the merciful," appears on a black screen.
The footage of Trump appears to be from a 2016 rally in Reno, Nevada, when someone allegedly shouted "gun" directly in front of the stage as Trump spoke. Secret Service members rushed Trump off the stage. The Secret Service said no weapon was found.
“Immediately in front of the stage, an unidentified individual shouted ‘gun.’ Secret Service agents and Reno Police Officers immediately apprehended the subject. Upon a thorough search of the subject and the surrounding area, no weapon was found,” the Secret Service wrote in a statement.
Nevada news outlet NDTV posted a video of the incident on YouTube and noted, though it is not seen in the clip, that Trump later returned to the stage.
Reuters contributed to this report.


