Iranian official: "we can destroy Israel within 30 minutes"

Mojtaba Zannour, the Chairman of National Security and Foreign Policy in Iran's Majlis, threatened Israel earlier this month, saying Iranian drones are tracking American bases in the region and that "if Israel or America make a mistake, Israel will not live for longer than twenty or thirty minutes," the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) reported.





"We have employed a strategy of asymmetric warfare," Zannour said in an interview to Iranian Channel 5. "What does this mean? It means making our enemy's strengths ineffective or less effective – taking advantage or their weaknesses. We have focused and worked on these things The regime has created deterrence."





The official threatened to destroy Israel within less than half an hour "if [Israel] or the United States make a mistake," saying the Iranian leadership has examined its options. "[The United States] has 36 bases in the region," he said. "The closest one is in Bahrain, and the farthest one is in Diego Garcia Island in the Indian Ocean."





"Our drones are online and are tracking every change in the forces in America's military bases. We have registration fire on the majority of enemy forces in the region. If they shoot, they will be hit. When the Leader [Ali Kamenei] says that the days if hit-and-run are over, he is not speaking out of emotion or excitement. His words are backed up by what has already been done."





Referring to the downing of a US drone over the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, Zannour said, "Even after the story of their drone, they [the US] told us: 'Our hegemony will be ruined. Evacuate this or that area so that we can attack there.' [The Americans] wanted to repair [the damage done to them]. We said that this is like capturing hostages."





"If you have to pay money to be released, what guarantee do you have that they will not do it again? This is why the Islamic Republic resisted, and they [the US] did not attack. If we adhere to the culture of resistance, this will guarantee the country's security."





When asked about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly referred to as the 'Iran Nuclear Deal,' Zannour said that "the fact that we exist today and that we have a position and make demands about why the JCPOA is not being implemented, and our president travels honorably throughout the world…is all thanks to our defensive deterrence and those missiles that have 'Death to Israel' written on them.'

