Iranian regime paper prints cartoon of German FM as 'Zionist Nazi'

Javan caricature portraying German FM as a 'Zionist Nazi' .
(photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)
X
The front page of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps daily paper on Tuesday depicted an anti-German and antisemitic cartoon of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas delivering a Nazi salute and donning glasses shaped as Stars of David.
The US-based Iran expert Amir Toumaj wrote on his Twitter feed: "Front page of IRGC daily Javan shows a caricature of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, and writes 'the fascist expectation of Europe's envoy.' Shows him giving Nazi salute, and wearing Nazi armband, glasses shaped in Star of David, and tie of US flag."
Stefan Frank, a German journalist who has written extensively about anti-Americanism and antisemitism, said on Twitter: "For years, our government — and especially FM Heiko Maas — has been fawning over the Iranian regime. Watch the pic to see what we get in response (taken from today’s 'Jawan', a newspaper of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards)."
The prominent Iranian journalist Amir Taheri wrote: "After disastrous visit to Tehran, will Heiko Maas admit mistake in assessing the Islamic Republic? Today's Kayhan, expressing Khamenei's views, says 'a large number of seats of the German Parliament is occupied by non-German Zionists.' It adds 'Germany is slave of Israel!"'
Kayhan is the mouthpiece newspaper for Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
The United States designated the IRGC a foreign terrorist organization in April. US President Donald Trump said at the time: "This unprecedented step, led by the Department of State, recognizes the reality that Iran is not only a State Sponsor of Terrorism, but that the IRGC actively participates in, finances, and promotes terrorism as a tool of statecraft. The IRGC is the Iranian government’s primary means of directing and implementing its global terrorist campaign."
He added "This designation will be the first time that the United States has ever named a part of another government as a FTO. It underscores the fact that Iran’s actions are fundamentally different from those of other governments. This action will significantly expand the scope and scale of our maximum pressure on the Iranian regime. It makes crystal clear the risks of conducting business with, or providing support to, the IRGC. If you are doing business with the IRGC, you will be bankrolling terrorism."
Maas and the German Foreign Ministry have not responded to the IRGC cartoon. Maas did not object on Monday
at a press conference in Tehran with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, when Zarif warned the United States that " it cannot remain safe" as Iran ramps nuclear enrichment and said the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to execute gays.
After a German Bild reporter asked Zarif about Iran's execution of gays, Zarif said that "Our society has moral principles, and according to these principles we live. These are moral principles regarding the behavior of people in general. And that's because the law is upheld and you abide by laws." Iran's legal system prescribes lethal homophobia. According to a 2008 British Wikileaks document reviewed by The Jerusalem Post
, 4,000 to 6,000 gays and lesbians have been executed by the Iranian clerical regime since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Maas's Foreign Ministry attended a celebration of the Islamic revolution at Tehran's embassy in February. Maas said he went into politics "because of Auschwitz." Iran is the leading international state-sponsor of Holocaust denial, antisemitism and terrorism. Chancellor Angela Merkel's administration has declined to join US sanctions against Iran's regime and remains a party to the Iran nuclear deal. Merkel assigned the German banker Per Fischer to oversee Instex, a financial mechanism based in Paris, to bypass US sanctions against Tehran. Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Post: "Why such desperation by Germany to save serial liar Genocide wanabe tyrants in Tehran? Time to use peaceful sanctions to stand up to tyrants and stand up for people of Iran."
