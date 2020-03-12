The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Israel protests Russian FM Lavrov’s meeting with Islamic Jihad leader

The Russian side “reaffirmed its firm commitment to the two-state principle” based on UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, Moscow said.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
MARCH 12, 2020 12:41
Russian FM Lavrov meeting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala (photo credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Russian FM Lavrov meeting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala
(photo credit: RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Israel registered an official protest with Moscow on Thursday, after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with a Palestinian Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala.
Israel’s interim Ambassador in Russia Eli Belocerkovsky told Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who also met with al-Nakhala on Wednesday night, that Islamic Jihad is a “terrorist organization supported by Iran that does not recognize Israel’s right to exist and systematically undermines arrangements in the Gaza Strip by attacking Israeli civilians.”
The Russian Foreign Ministry website said the meeting between Lavrov and al-Nakhala focused mostly on the West Bank and Gaza and “the task of speedy restoration of Palestinian national unity on the political platform of the Palestinian Liberation Organization as a necessary condition for establishing sustainable direct negotiations with Israel.”
The Russian side “reaffirmed its firm commitment to the two-state principle” based on UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, Moscow said.
The Russian Embassy to Israel tweeted photos of the meeting, including one in which the Lavrov and al-Nakhala are shown shaking hands and another of the delegations sitting around a table, but deleted the tweet soon after.
Asked about the deletion, the embassy’s spokesman said: “This topic concerns Russian Representative Office in Ramallah, and they have their own Twitter account.”
The 66-year-old Nakhalah spends most of his time moving between Lebanon and Syria, and has “excellent and strong” relations with Iran and its Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah.
Born in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip in 1953, the father of six was first arrested by Israel in 1971 for his membership in the Arab Liberation Forces, a terrorist group headed by Ziad al-Husseini. He was sentenced to life in prison – where he became fluent in Hebrew – but was released in a prisoner exchange agreement with Israel in 1985.
Nakhalah was again arrested by Israel in April 1988, a few months after the eruption of the First Intifada. He was deported to Lebanon in August that year, when he was appointed PIJ’s unofficial envoy to Beirut.
In 2014, Nakhalah led his group’s delegation to the negotiations with the Egyptians that ended the seven-week Operation Protective Edge in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. The operation came after Hamas fired rockets into Israel.
He was elected secretary-general of PIJ in April 2018.
Nakhalah is also believed to have been closely associated with Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Quds Force assassinated by the US earlier this year. According to some reports, Soleimani was in charge of providing PIJ and Hamas with financial and military aid.
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


Tags Terrorism Russia islamic jihad
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The absence of the Left By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
2 25 Israelis diagnosed with coronavirus, Netanyahu rolls out five-part plan
MDA checking station at Ben Gurion Airport
3 White House overrules CDC coronavirus advice for elderly to avoid flights
Coronavirus
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Kushner: US to approve annexation if Palestinians don't negotiate
Jared Kushner in an interview with Reuters
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by