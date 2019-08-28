Israeli ambassador Danon to UN: Take action against Iran, Arab terrorists

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon sent two letters to the United Nations this week requesting immediate action against those who are attacking Israel.



On Wednesday, Danon filed a formal letter of complaint to the United Nations Security Council demanding action against Iran over its repeated attempts to attack Israel from Syria.

On Saturday, the IDF foiled an Iranian attack against Israel. This attempt was neither the “first nor the second major Iranian attack intended to escalate the security situation in the region, guided by Soleimani and the Quds Force,” Danon wrote.He added that the Syrian regime knowingly allows its territory to be used by Iran and its proxies for terrorist activities, including armed attacks.“It is imperative that the Security Council acknowledges Syria’s responsibility in this regard and hold it accountable,” Danon wrote.The Israeli ambassador called the international community “to make it clear to Iran, in the clearest terms possible that it will not tolerate its regional malign activities including its central role in supporting terrorism.”Earlier, Danon sent an open letter to the UN Under-Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, requesting the UN report on last week’s terrorist attack near Dolev in the West Bank.In his appeal, sent Tuesday, Danon wrote about the explosion that led to the murder of 17-year-old Rina Shnerb, as well as the incident in which 19-year-old victim Dvir Sorek was murdered weeks before.“Rina Shnerb had just celebrated her 17th birthday a week prior to the incident,” wrote Danon. “Rina was making her way to a spring, accompanied by her father and her 19-year-old brother, Dvir, when an explosive device that had been hidden in the ground by terrorists detonated, leading to her death. This ruthless attack occurred several days after a 19–year-old yeshiva student [Dvir Sorek] was stabbed to death while making his way home after Torah studies.”He said that Israel is “extremely concerned” about the growing trend of violent and murderous acts by Palestinian terrorists that cruelly target innocent Israeli children, adding that these attacks are glorified by the Palestinian Authority and praised by terrorist organizations.He concluded the letter by demanding that the UN “do your utmost to curb such horrific acts of violence, and also ask that you include such incidents in the Secretary General’s annual report.”Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.

