May 13 2018
|
Iyar, 28, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Lebanon's Hariri replaces chief of staff after election setback

Despite Future's losses, Hariri is still the frontrunner to form the next government, as the Sunni Muslim leader with the biggest bloc in parliament.

By REUTERS
May 13, 2018 10:49
1 minute read.
Lebanon's Hariri replaces chief of staff after election setback

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri speaks during a news conference in Beirut Monday. (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR / REUTERS)

BEIRUT - Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri has replaced his chief of staff after his Future Party lost more than a third of its seats in parliamentary elections a week ago.

The Future Party won 20 seats, down from the 33 won in the country's last elections held in 2009.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


In a post-election speech last week Hariri said the party had been expecting a better result and there had been "gaps" in how it conducted its campaign, for which people would be held responsible.

Hariri's office announced the resignation of Nader al-Hariri, a cousin of the prime minister, late on Saturday. It said Mohamed Mnaimne had replaced him in a temporary capacity.

Despite Future's losses, Hariri is still the frontrunner to form the next government, as the Sunni Muslim leader with the biggest bloc in parliament. Lebanon's prime minister has to be a Sunni under its sectarian power sharing system.

The Iran-backed Hezbollah group and factions and individuals that support its possession of weapons made significant gains last Sunday, winning more than half the seats in parliament.

Hezbollah's powerful arsenal has been a point of contention in Lebanon for years.

The staunchly anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces won 15 seats, almost doubling their MPs.

The current parliament's term expires May 20, and difficult negotiations are expected over the division of positions in the new government.


Related Content

May 12, 2018
Analysis: Why Iraq’s election matters

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut