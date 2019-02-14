Liberman: Next confrontation with Gaza must be the last

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Nearly one year since the “marches of return” started along the Gaza border fence, Avigdor Liberman warned that “the most volatile Israeli border is the one it shares with the Gaza Strip.
Liberman said that an assessment of military intelligence that was published Wednesday “is completely consistent with my assessments over the past year. The question now is not "will there be another confrontation with Hamas in the Gaza Strip," but rather "when will this happen?"
He said it is impossible to understand why the Israeli government “continues to strengthen the enemy in preparation for the next confrontation with us.”
He said the transfer of money and fuel to Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the expansion of its fishing area serves to strengthen the military wing of Hamas. Liberman claimed public support for the terrorist organization is increasing both in Gaza and in the West Bank.
“The next confrontation must be the last confrontation,” he said. “We must strike a hard and disproportionate blow on Hamas - completely break their willpower to continue to fight against us and destroy their belief that they could ever defeat us.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>