Mike Pompeo meets Saudi Vice Minister of Defense

Both wrote about the meeting on Twitter, alluding to discussions about the recent assassination of IRGC Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.

By RACHEL WOLF  
JANUARY 7, 2020 08:48
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks after stepping off his plane upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019 (photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL/REUTERS)
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks after stepping off his plane upon arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019
(photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/POOL/REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Arabian Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman in Washington. On Twitter, Pompeo wrote about the meeting and alluded to discussion of the US assassination of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani.
"Welcomed @kbsalsaud to @StateDept today to discuss @realDonaldTrump’s defensive action to safeguard US personnel abroad. The US-#Saudi relationship remains critically important to counter the Iranian regime’s destabilizing behavior & bring about stability in the Middle East," Pompeo tweeted on Monday.

Bin Salman also mentioned discussions on regional stability in the context of "recent events."
"I had the pleasure of meeting @SecPompeo. We discussed recent events in the region, and efforts to maintain regional and international peace and stability," bin Salman tweeted along with a photo of the two meeting in Washington.

On Thursday, the US carried out an airstirke that killed Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with at least 10 other people.
US-Saudi relations were tested last month when a Saudi pilot, identified as Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, training at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida shot and killed three people and wounded eight others. Following the incident, King Salman condemned the shooting and called US President Donald Trump to express his condolences.

Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this report.


Tags Iran saudi arabia Mike Pompeo Qasem Soleimani
