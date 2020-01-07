Mike Pompeo meets Saudi Vice Minister of Defense

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Arabian Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman in Washington. On Twitter, Pompeo wrote about the meeting and alluded to discussion of the US assassination of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani."Welcomed @kbsalsaud to @StateDept today to discuss @realDonaldTrump’s defensive action to safeguard US personnel abroad. The US-#Saudi relationship remains critically important to counter the Iranian regime’s destabilizing behavior & bring about stability in the Middle East," Pompeo tweeted on Monday.
Bin Salman also mentioned discussions on regional stability in the context of "recent events.""I had the pleasure of meeting @SecPompeo. We discussed recent events in the region, and efforts to maintain regional and international peace and stability," bin Salman tweeted along with a photo of the two meeting in Washington.
On Thursday, the US carried out an airstirke that killed Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, along with at least 10 other people.US-Saudi relations were tested last month when a Saudi pilot, identified as Second Lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, training at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida shot and killed three people and wounded eight others. Following the incident, King Salman condemned the shooting and called US President Donald Trump to express his condolences.
Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this report.
Welcomed @kbsalsaud to @StateDept today to discuss @realDonaldTrump’s defensive action to safeguard U.S. personnel abroad. The U.S.-#Saudi relationship remains critically important to counter the Iranian regime’s destabilizing behavior & bring about stability in the Middle East.— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 6, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting @SecPompeo. We discussed recent events in the region, and efforts to maintain regional and international peace and stability. pic.twitter.com/wLsbCZal3D— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) January 6, 2020
....The King said that the Saudi people are greatly angered by the barbaric actions of the shooter, and that this person in no way shape or form represents the feelings of the Saudi people who love the American people.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2019
Jerusalem Post Staff and Reuters contributed to this report.