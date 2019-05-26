Muslim clerics encourage Iranian youth to find joy in economic war

IRANIAN SUPREME Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the death anniversary of Islamic Republic founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Tehran on June 4, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Muslim clerics in Iran are encouraging Iranian youth to find joy in the economic conflict with the United States, according to Radio Farda.
"Joyous were the Iranian youth engaged in military battles, and the joy of our youth today is stepping into economic war," Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda said at Friday prayers in Mashad, Iran, referencing the eight-year Iraq-Iran War, which killed and injured millions and heavily affected the country's economy.
"Cheerfulness among youth will not materialize through illegitimate music and dancing of a handful of vagrant girls," said Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda at Friday prayers in Mashad, Iran.
The Ayatollah was referencing videos of schoolgirls dancing to rap that spread on social media. Public dancing, especially by women, is strictly forbidden in the Islamic Republic and the videos are currently being investigated, according to Radio Farda.
On May 24, the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei made similar statements during sermons across the country.
Iranian youth have used social media to share music and dancing videos and many have been detained for doing so, according to Radio Farda
.
In July, Iranian State TV broadcast a video of a girl "confessing" to sharing videos of her dancing to Western pop and rap music without the obligatory Islamic dress code that requires women to cover their hair and body in public.
The girl was sentenced to four years in prison and 80 lashes by the Islamic Republic judiciary.
Iranian religious officials have attacked frivolity throughout the Republic's history, according to Radio Farda
.
"Music stupefies persons listening to it and makes their brain inactive and frivolous. Music is no different from opium," Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic, told Radio Darya, a radio station that played songs for vacationers in northern Iran, in July 1979, soon after he returned from exile at the start of the Islamic Republic.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>