Netanyahu: Iran will ‘suffer overwhelming blow’ if it attacks Israel

Israel will strike back hard if Iran attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned at the Kohelet Policy Forum’s conference on Wednesday.“The state of Israel is the stable anchor in the stormy [Middle East] waters,” Netanyahu said. “We stand firm in the face of those who seek to destroy us. Anyone who tries to attack us will suffer the most overwhelming blow.” Netanyahu said Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who the US killed last week, “was responsible for the death of countless innocent people. He destabilized many countries. For decades, he sowed fear and misery and anguish and he was planning much worse.”“President Trump should be congratulated for acting swiftly, boldly and resolutely,” he said. “What I’ve said openly in the past few days, many leaders in the Middle East think.”The prime minister added that Israel “stands completely besides the United States.”“America has no better friend than Israel and Israel has no better friend than the USA,” he stated.US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman also remarked on the missile attacks by Iran on an American base in Iraq, saying “initial assessments are positive and we pray those reports are true.”“We pray to God that we will prevail overwhelmingly and…defeat the threats of our time and bring about a more just and more peaceful world,” he said.The Security Cabinet held a five-hour meeting to discuss matters related Iran, among others, on Wednesday.