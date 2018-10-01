Netanyahu: Iran’s attempt to link Israel to attack is ridiculous

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem September 5, 2018..
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Iranian attempts to link Israel to the recent attack in southern Iran "ridiculous" and pointed to the vitriol with which Iran treats the Jewish state, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia.
“Iran’s attempt to link Israel to the attack in southern Iran is ridiculous. The fact that it’s written on [the] missiles it sent to Syria ‘Death to Israel’ proves everything.” Netanyahu stated.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired six ballistic missiles “east of the Euphrates” in Syria to retaliate for the attack on the military parade
in the city of Ahvaz in southern Iran on September 22.
Iran blamed the US and its allies in the region, which includes Israel and Saudi Arabia, for the attack in Ahvaz that killed at least 25 and wounded dozens. The attack targeted a military parade that was attended by members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Iranian media announced on Monday morning that the IRGC’s Aerospace Force had fired the missiles in the middle of the night.
The missiles crossed Iran over northern Iraq into Syria. IRGC members painted “death to America,” “Death to Israel,” and “Death to al-Saud,” a reference to Saudi Arabia, on the missiles.
Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this story
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>