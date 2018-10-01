October 01 2018
|
Tishrai, 22, 5779
The Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu: Iran’s attempt to link Israel to attack is ridiculous

Iran blamed the US and its allies in the region, which includes Israel and Saudi Arabia, for the attack in Ahvaz that killed at least 25 people.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
October 1, 2018 20:44
1 minute read.
benjamin netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem September 5, 2018.. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

 
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Iranian attempts to link Israel to the recent attack in southern Iran "ridiculous" and pointed to the vitriol with which Iran treats the Jewish state, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia.    

“Iran’s attempt to link Israel to the attack in southern Iran is ridiculous. The fact that it’s written on [the] missiles it sent to Syria ‘Death to Israel’ proves everything.” Netanyahu stated.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired six ballistic missiles “east of the Euphrates” in Syria to retaliate for the attack on the military parade in the city of Ahvaz in southern Iran on September 22.

Iran blamed the US and its allies in the region, which includes Israel and Saudi Arabia, for the attack in Ahvaz that killed at least 25 and wounded dozens. The attack targeted a military parade that was attended by members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iranian media announced on Monday morning that the IRGC’s Aerospace Force had fired the missiles in the middle of the night. The missiles crossed Iran over northern Iraq into Syria. IRGC members painted “death to America,” “Death to Israel,” and “Death to al-Saud,” a reference to Saudi Arabia, on the missiles.


Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this story


