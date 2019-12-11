Netherlands resumes funding UNRWA despite alleged abuses

In July, the Netherlands had temporarily suspended a planned contribution of €13 million as a result of an investigation by the Office of Internal Oversight Services into management-related issues at UNRWA. That investigation led UNRWA commissioner-general Pierre Krähenbühl to resign. The report alleged mismanagement and abuses of authority among senior officials of the agency.

“We welcome the decision by the Netherlands to unlock funds that will help UNRWA at an exceptionally challenging period of its existence,” said Marc Lassouaoui, chief of donor relations in UNRWA’s Department of External Relations and Communications. “The amount that we will receive will help the agency continue to provide critical humanitarian services and operations for the remainder of 2019 in the areas of primary health care, education and social services across its five fields of operations.”

According to the release, the multiyear agreement between the Netherlands and UNRWA covers the period 2019 to 2021 and foresees a non-earmarked annual contribution of €13m. to support the agency’s programme budget.

Over the summer, Belgium and Switzerland likewise temporarily suspended their funding to UNRWA. Neither country has announced a decision to resume payment to date. In August 2018, the United States announced it would cut all funding to the organization. Until then, the US had been its top donor, with an annual contribution of $360m. In addition, the Netherlands agreed to provide a further €6m. for 2019, bringing the total amount of Dutch funding to UNRWA's core budget in 2019 to €19m.

Last month, despite the ethical probe, the United Nations voted to extend UNRWA’s mandate until 2023. UNRWA’s mandate is renewed every three years in two stages. The second stage of the approval is expected to occur on Friday at the UN General Assembly.



Several Israeli politicians and right-wing activists have long voiced concerns over UNRWA's work as a humanitarian organization. In September, a report by IMPACT-se – a research institute based at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem – found that Palestinian schoolchildren are exposed to a dramatic amount of incitement and intolerance against Jews and Israel in UNRWA schools in the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem.

