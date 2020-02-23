The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

PA, Jordan and Lebanon take precautionary measures against coronavirus

Palestinians say they are working with Israel to combat the virus

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
FEBRUARY 23, 2020 18:45
Palestinian health workers wearing protective masks walk in a quarantine zone installed by the ministry of health to test passengers returning from China for coronavirus, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian health workers wearing protective masks walk in a quarantine zone installed by the ministry of health to test passengers returning from China for coronavirus, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip February 16, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
The Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Lebanon said on Sunday they have taken precautionary measures to prevent the outbreak of the coronavirus in their territories.
While the PA and Jordan said no cases of coronavirus have been found among their citizens, Lebanon confirmed the first case of a 45-year-old woman returning from a visit to Iran. The woman, Taghrid Sakr, was on a plane that arrived from the Shi’ite holy city of Qom. Health officials checked the 150 passengers upon arrival at Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. Sakr showed symptoms and was immediately taken to isolation.
In an audio recording, she later denied she had been infected with the coronavirus and criticized the Lebanese authorities for lying about her case.
Lebanese Health Minister Hamad al-Hassan issued a statement saying there was “no need to panic.” He said that the ministry did not find other cases of coronavirus after testing in several hospitals.
The Lebanese authorities have also announced a series of measures at Beirut Airport and other border crossings to prevent the outbreak of the virus. The authorities said there was no reason for panic at this stage.
In Amman, Jordanian State Minister for Media Affairs Amjad Adayleh said precautionary measures against the coronavirus are in effect as of Sunday. “The government has decided to bar non-Jordanians coming from Iran, South Korea, and China from entering the Kingdom as a temporary procedure,” Adayleh said in a statement.
Jordanians arriving from these countries, he added, will be subjected to a two-week precautionary quarantine to ensure they are free from infections. “The government has doubled down on health control measures at all border crossings and airports, in line with the precautionary measures recommended by the World Health Organization,” the minister said.
Earlier the Jordanian authorities announced a halt to the Chinese animal and vegetable products as a precaution for the coronavirus. Jordanian authorities had also placed in isolation a Chinese worker, who arrived in the Hashemite kingdom from the coronavirus-stricken Chinese city of Wuhan in late January, as a precautionary measure.
The PA Health Ministry announced that although no coronavirus cases have been found in the West Bank, it has ordered all hospitals to be in a “state of emergency” as a precaution.
On Saturday, PA Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, who also serves as interior minister, ordered the closure of facilities and restaurants visited by South Korean tourists earlier this month. The group had visited Jericho.
The PA has also set up a quarantine center near Jericho for passengers arriving from China and other coronavirus-hit countries.
Palestinian health officials announced on Sunday they were coordinating with Israeli authorities to prevent the combat the coronavirus. They said the Palestinians were also cooperating with Egypt and Jordan to prevent the spread of the virus.
As well, Iraq has sealed its border with Iran to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.


Tags Jordan Lebanon Palestinian Authority coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Fixing the IDF By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert: Nothing has changed since last election By EHUD OLMERT
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal calendar, week of March 17 By DAVID BRINN
Ruthie Blum Benny Gantz's cluelessness on US politics By RUTHIE BLUM
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Airstrikes destroy IRGC Quds Force HQ, warehouse at Damascus airport
Heavy damages in headquarters and warehouses at Damascus International Airport in Syria.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by